3CLogic Accelerates Enterprise ROI with New Outbound Voice AI Agents, Multimodal Voice AI Capabilities, and Automated AI Agent Evaluations

Advancing beyond AI experimentation to deliver proactive, multimodal Voice AI agents and native governance for modern CRM and Service Management Platforms

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the Voice AI and contact center engagement platform for CRMs and service management solutions, today announced the expansion of its Voice AI Hub with the introduction of Outbound Voice AI agents, AI agent Evaluations, and Multimodal AI capabilities. The latest innovations come as enterprises seek to transition from AI experimentation to practical deployment with a focus on driving measurable ROI through automated experiences and workflows.

"The future of enterprise service lies in moving from reactive response to proactive resolution," says Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. "By combining the reach of outbound conversational agents with the digital precision of multimodal engagement, we are enabling organizations to resolve complex issues more efficiently than ever. Meanwhile, our new AI Evaluator provides essential visibility into what has traditionally been a performance 'black box,' holding Voice AI agents accountable through automated, objective scoring."

Advancing Automated Resolution with Next-Gen Voice AI Capabilities

As organizations move toward operationalizing AI, the focus has shifted from simple chatbots to sophisticated agents capable of resolving complex issues within the system of record. 3CLogic's latest set of releases addresses the critical need for proactive engagement, visual precision within voice channels, and the transparent governance of AI performance.

Outbound Voice AI Agents: From Notification to Resolution - 3CLogic's new Outbound Voice AI agents represent a shift from static, one-way notifications to proactive, conversational resolution. Unlike traditional SMS or "no-reply" alerts, these intelligent agents initiate contact and remain on the line to resolve or progress an issue immediately.

Interactive Appointment Management: Remind customers of service visits or medical appointments and allow them to verbally reschedule or confirm details in real-time.



Intelligent Outreach: Deploy a proactive action layer to resolve bottlenecks and streamline workflows within CRM or IT Service Management platforms, such as ServiceNow. Automatically contact users for missing information (e.g.: policy numbers, claim details, etc.) to prevent help desk backlogs and ensure tasks stay on track.



Preemptive Resolution: Deliver service completion updates and handle immediate follow-up questions, neutralizing the need for future inbound calls.



Multimodal AI: Digital Precision for Voice Interactions - Recognizing that some data is better seen than heard, 3CLogic's Multimodal capabilities allow users to move fluidly between voice and digital inputs. By processing voice and digital data simultaneously, 3CLogic creates a high-fidelity, dual-channel interaction.

Eliminate Transcription Errors: Users can type alphanumeric details (like serial numbers or email addresses) directly on their screen, ensuring 100% accuracy without the frustration of verbal repetition.



Simplify Complex Decision-Making: Instead of listening to long lists of available flight alternatives or product options, users can view and select options visually while the conversation continues naturally.



Optimize Platform Workflows: Enhance the speed and quality of interactions together with systems of record, such as ServiceNow, by syncing visual data inputs directly with active records. Allow users to confirm complex information or approve workflows on-screen instantly, enabling faster outcomes and frictionless experiences.



AI Agent Evaluator: Unlocking the "Black Box" of AI Deployments - To ensure quality at scale, 3CLogic's AI Agent Evaluator will enable an automated QA engine that scores every Voice AI agent interaction post-call using a configurable, weighted questionnaire.

Performance Tracking: Leverage LLM-powered evaluations to gain immediate transparency into the performance of AI agents and whether they are actually solving problems.



Native Governance: Replace manual transcript reviews with an automated scoring engine that feeds performance trends and audit trails directly into systems of record, such as ServiceNow. Ensure version control insights and governance remain native to the existing environment, eliminating the security risks and delays associated with third-party data exports.



Delivering Value for Enterprise Organizations

Recent industry data suggests that while digital self-service has expanded, voice remains the primary vehicle for high-stakes enterprise service and complex problem-solving. 3CLogic's latest innovations allow organizations to move beyond basic automation toward integrated intelligence, offering three core areas of value:

Orchestrated Customer and Employee Experiences: By combining visual precision with conversational naturalness, enterprises can resolve complex inquiries faster, leading to significantly higher CSAT and employee productivity.





By combining visual precision with conversational naturalness, enterprises can resolve complex inquiries faster, leading to significantly higher CSAT and employee productivity. Operational Scale through Proactive Resolution: Deploying Outbound Voice AI Agents to handle repetitive, time-sensitive tasks shifts the burden away from inbound queues, allowing live agents to focus on high-value interactions while reducing overall operational overhead.





Deploying Outbound Voice AI Agents to handle repetitive, time-sensitive tasks shifts the burden away from inbound queues, allowing live agents to focus on high-value interactions while reducing overall operational overhead. Automated Governance and Proven ROI: By automating QA and resolution tracking natively within the system of record, organizations can objectively measure the impact of their Voice AI strategies and intelligently adjust as needed.

Strategic Transformation: Voice as the Nexus of Enterprise AI

The 3CLogic releases mark the latest milestone in its ongoing mission to revolutionize the contact center and service management landscape, following a succession of market-leading innovations, including most recently the enablement of ServiceNow's AI Voice. From a major beauty retailer modernizing its HR service delivery to Apex Systems choosing 3CLogic to enhance its ServiceNow-driven managed services, the platform continues to deliver significant competitive advantages for global leaders. By unifying its established expertise in Voice AI with these new proactive and multimodal tools, 3CLogic continues to lead the charge in making voice the most efficient and intelligent touchpoint in the enterprise ecosystem.

Set to debut throughout the 2026 release roadmap, these innovations will be on early display live at ServiceNow's upcoming annual conference, Knowledge26, in May. For more information on 3CLogic's Voice AI and Contact Center solutions, please visit www.3clogic.com

About 3CLogic 3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

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