$28.6 Billion Automotive Sensors Market 7.2% and $13 Billion Automotive Display Market 10.2% - Two Fast Growing Products in Automotive Industry: Research by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Reports - "Automotive Sensors Market, 2024 - 2034" and "Automotive Display Market, 2024 - 2034" published by Market Decipher in May 2024 includes all historical data of the year 2023 and First Quarter data of 2024. The report offers forecast data from 2024 till 2034 based on latest 2024 financials of companies and considering strategic attempts and recent happening in the market. Automotive Sensors and Automotive Display holds huge potential in coming years and will grow at huge pace in next 3 to 5 years.
Automotive Sensors Market Size: $28.6 Billion in 2024; Growth: 9.9% (2024 to 2034)
Report Link: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/automotive-sensors-market
Automotive Display Market Size: $13.2 Billion in 2024; Growth: 10.6% (2024 to 2034)
Report Link: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/automotive-display-system-market
Key Areas Explored in Research
- Understanding the New Growth Wave
- Impact of EV on Display Technology Adoption
- Growing demand for aesthetics in gasoline cars
- Government regulations on sensor and safety in APAC
- Car infotainment/entertainment Vs Customer Needs
- Growth in Margin/Profits
- Analysis on OEM Vs Aftermarket Sales
- Key application areas of growth
- Demand from APAC countries
- Impact and Necessity of Digitalization
- Rear Seat Display Demand Analysis
- Proliferation of display from High End to Economy Cars
- Top Growing Country
- Top Growing Automotive Manufacturing Countries
Automotive Sensors Market:
Sensor Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Current Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Camshaft Sensor, Torque Sensor, Angle Sensor, Level Sensor, Gas Sensor, Humidity Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, Image Sensor, Other Sensors
Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV
Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell
Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Powertrain, Body Electronics, Steering systems, Chassis systems, Others, ADAS & Safety, Health, Wellness and Wellbeing (HWW)
Sales Channel Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- OEM, Aftermarket
Automotive Sensors Market Companies
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., Avago Technologies, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TRW Automotive, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd., GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Gill Sensors & Controls, Infineon Technologies, NGK Spark Plugs Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies
Automotive Display Market
Sensor Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- TFT-LCD, OLED, Digital Lighting Processing (DLP)¸Plasma Panels
Screen Size (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Less than 5", Between 6" to 10", Greater than 10"
Resolution Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), Ultra-High Definition (UHD)
Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Exterior Display
- Side Mirror Display, Vehicle Signage/ Display Boards, Pixelated Lights for Exterior Lighting
- Interior Display
- Head-up Display (HUD), Centre Stack Display, Rear Seat Entertainment Display, Rear View Mirror Display, Instrument Cluster
Vehicle Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Hatchback, Sedan
- Utility Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses & Coaches, Trucks
Automotive Display Market Companies
- LG Display Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, 3M Company, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Qualcomm Technologies Inc
