2025 'Shanghai Summer' Unveils a Curated Cultural and Retail Odyssey for British Explorers

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 Shanghai unveils 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, a programme of more than 300 events aimed at enticing international visitors and increasing inbound tourism revenue for the city.

From January to June, Shanghai recorded strong inbound growth with 4.25 million visitors, up 38.5% year-on-year, while tax-refunded sales grew by 85%. To further expand this momentum, the city is offering cultural, sporting and lifestyle activities throughout the summer.

Opening ceremony airship

The season features ten benchmark activities showcasing Shanghai's energy, including the Rolex Shanghai Masters (ATP1000) on 29 September, the 2025 World Rowing Championships, and the FISE WORLD SERIES • SHANGHAI, the world's largest extreme sports festival welcoming over 800 athletes globally. Visitors can also experience Shanghai Disney Resort Summer-themed Celebrations with China's first "Pixar Wonder" immersive exhibition, LEGO® World Play Day, and the Shanghai Tourism Festival Vacation Summer. Cultural highlights include the Shanghai MISA Music Festival with nearly 300 musicians across 29 performances, alongside the Shanghai International Light Festival illuminating city landmarks.

Additionally, nearly 300 city customised & key events will be held across Shanghai, from riverside art showcases to family-friendly experiences. Highlights include POP MART "POP SUMMER"IP-themed events, Van Cleef & Arpels "Poetry of Time", and the West Bund Grand Theater "Wind & Waves" season.

China UnionPay launched the "Shanghai Summer" themed UnionPay cards, expanding payment coverage across 12 districts, 18 streets, the entire metro, and over 100,000 merchants, while Visa established Visa Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zones along 8 tourism routes, introducing services like "Tap to Pay", "Tap to Ride" on the Shanghai Metro, and other innovative payment solutions. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank) is providing foreign currency services and small change solutions, while the Easy Go One-stop Service Platform and Tax Refund Services further enhance the visitor experience.

To enhance visitor convenience, Shanghai has launched 14 Shanghai Summer themed products and two Shanghai Summer themed services under the 240-hour visa-free policy. China Eastern Airlines is offering discounted tickets and free half-day transit tours, while Jiushi Group's upgraded Shanghai Pass provides easy public transport and attraction access without the need for registration. Marriott International is rolling out exclusive offers across its 60+ hotels.

"Shanghai Summer" invites visitors to discover the city's cultural richness and modern lifestyle, celebrating the vibrancy of a Shanghai summer.

