2024 Service Supply Chain Trends & 2025 Outlook

Double-digit inflation in the Service Supply Chain is driving companies to reduce inventories, improve inventory velocity, and maintain service levels amid economic uncertainty.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, the leading provider of Service Supply Chain (SSC) technology, today released its Service Supply Chain Industry Insights: 2024 Year in Review & 2025 Projections, offering critical insights into the impact of inflation, demand trends, and inventory strategies shaping the SSC industry.

Key Findings:

Inflation Continues to Surge - Standard part costs increased by over 10% in 2024, with consistent monthly growth throughout the year. Projections indicate this trend may persist into 2025, exacerbated by potential tariffs and broader macroeconomic conditions.

Looking ahead to 2025, Baxter Planning customers anticipate somewhat lower expectations for inflation (<5%) while also having mixed concerns about the potential impact of tariffs. A 2:1 ratio expects tariffs to have a minor rather than major effect on their operations.

"These metrics highlight the Service Experience Storm our customers are navigating," said Chad Hawkinson, Chief Innovation Officer at Baxter Planning. "With inflation exerting significant pressure, companies are finding ways to improve efficiency, control costs, and continue delivering exceptional service."

Baxter Planning will continue to track and share these industry metrics, equipping customers with the insights needed to see ahead and stay ahead in an evolving Service Supply Chain landscape.

About Baxter Planning

Baxter Planning is a global leader in Service Supply Chain software, delivering a Service Experience Advantage to the world's most innovative enterprises for over 30 years. The end-to-end BaxterPredict platform empowers organizations to optimize service parts planning, execution, and resolution, driving superior customer experiences, fostering long-term loyalty, and fueling business growth. By combining purpose-built technology, award-winning AI, decades of practitioner expertise, and a commitment to true partnership, Baxter Planning consistently delivers industry-leading outcomes for its clients. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, United States, with offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.baxterplanning.com.

Baxter Planning is a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners

