Baxter Planning Appoints Anton Chilton as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, a leading provider of Service Supply Chain (SSC) solutions, today announced the appointment of Anton Chilton as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective January 21, 2026. As part of a planned executive transition following Chuck Moeling's eight-year tenure, Chilton will lead Baxter Planning in advancing its position as a prominent autonomous planning platform for the aftermarket Service Supply Chain, delivering significant value to service planning organizations worldwide.

With more than three decades of global technology leadership, Chilton brings extensive experience in driving transformation, scaling SaaS businesses, and creating enterprise-level customer impact. Most recently, he served as CEO of QAD Inc., a leading provider of SaaS enterprise software for global manufacturing and supply chain businesses, where he guided the company's transition to cloud-based services and led strategic initiatives that strengthened both product and market position.

Earlier in his career, Chilton held senior leadership roles across sales, marketing, and professional services in technology organizations, and serves on the Board of Directors of Seeq Corporation, a global leader in industrial analytics and AI-enabled solutions. His deep experience in enterprise software, digital transformation, and operational growth positions him to lead Baxter Planning as it continues to innovate and expand globally.

"I'm honored to join Baxter Planning at such a pivotal moment," said Chilton. "For decades, the company has set the standard for Service Supply Chain excellence, helping customers achieve superior service outcomes through deep domain expertise and purpose-built technology. Building on this strong foundation, Baxter Planning's vision to become the autonomous planning platform for the aftermarket Service Supply Chain creates a powerful opportunity to extend our Service Experience Advantage - strengthening resilience, improving financial performance, and deepening customer loyalty. I am truly excited to partner with this talented team to accelerate growth and deliver significant value for our customers and stakeholders."

Michael Klayko, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Baxter Planning, added: "Anton's proven leadership, operational expertise, and strategic vision make him the ideal CEO to guide Baxter Planning through its next chapter. His experience scaling technology businesses and driving customer success will accelerate our mission and strengthen our competitive advantage."

As CEO, Chilton will focus on advancing Baxter Planning's AI-forward autonomous planning roadmap, expanding its global and industry footprint, deepening strategic customer partnerships, and building a world-class organization committed to delivering industry-leading value at scale.

About Baxter Planning

Baxter Planning is a leading provider of Service Supply Chain software, delivering a Service Experience Advantage to the world's most innovative enterprises for over 30 years. The end-to-end BaxterPredict platform empowers organizations to optimize service parts planning, execution, and resolution, driving superior customer experiences, fostering long-term loyalty, and fueling business growth. By combining purpose-built technology, award-winning AI, decades of practitioner expertise, and a commitment to true partnership, Baxter Planning consistently delivers operational and financial outcomes for its clients. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, United States, with offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.baxterplanning.com.

Baxter Planning is a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with approximately $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

