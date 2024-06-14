2024 European Cup™ Unveils Spectacular Opening: vivo V30 Series as the Official Smartphone for Capturing the Excitement and Unforgettable Highlights

SHENZHEN, China, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (UEFA EURO 2024™) opened on June 14, 2024, at the Munich Football Arena in Germany, amidst the anticipation of fans worldwide. As one of the most watched football tournaments globally, it brings together top teams from across Europe and attracts millions of football lover around the world. vivo again returns to the international football arena as the official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™ following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

vivo aims to enhance the spectator experience at UEFA EURO 2024™ by leveraging its industry-leading technologies, latest flagship portrait products, and rich experience in international sporting event collaborations. As the official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™, vivo V30 series will showcase its advanced imaging capabilities, allowing users to capture professional-quality portraits and exciting moments both on and off the field.

vivo V30 series: Capture WOW moments on the field with studio-level portrait photography

The new vivo V30 series elevates portrait photography with the latest Aura Light Portrait, while delivering smooth performance, a bright display, and long battery life. Empowered by its exclusive technology, the soft light can intelligently calibrate its color temperature base on ambient environmental hues and modulates its brightness according to proximity. This innovation harmonises color tones with the surrounding environment, ensuring the creation of stunning portraits even in challenging lighting conditions.

The vivo V30 Pro stands out within the V30 series as the first V series smartphone equipped with the vivo ZEISS Co-Engineered Imaging System, taking mobile portrait photography to a new level. It features a 50 MP Professional Portrait Camera with a 50 mm focal length that authentically reproduces what the human eye sees, minimizing distortion and magnifying the emotions captured in every shot. This is especially important for football fans, who can now capture the intense emotions of the players and the vibrant atmosphere of the crowd in vivid, detailed images with stunning clarity.

With a remarkable 119° field of view[1], the 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, is meticulously designed to capture expansive stadium scenes and large group photos with unparalleled precision. Its advanced capabilities transcend the boundaries of ordinary photography, making no moment too big to capture. Perfect for documenting the sweeping landscapes of cheering fans and the grand spectacle of thrilling action at the UEFA EURO 2024™, this camera is the epitome of visual storytelling.

The introduction of ZEISS Style Portrait to the vivo V30 Pro provides six distinct portrait style options, including the iconic ZEISS Biotar, Sonnar, Planar, Distagon, Cinematic Style Bokeh and ZEISS Cine-Flare Portrait, so fans can add artistic flair characteristics to their images to truly capture the spirit and emotion of the UEFA EURO 2024™. The ZEISS Border Watermark allows fans to add a professional touch to their images, perfect for sharing on social media and showcasing their personal experiences. These features, combined with the flexibility to adapt ZEISS Natural Color or other vivo color profiles, make the vivo V30 Pro a powerful tool for fans to record and share their unique football journey, capturing every goal, cheer, and moment of celebration in exceptional detail.

The Synergy of Sport and Technology: Sharing the Joy of Humanity

The UEFA EURO 2024™ is not only a globally recognized sporting event, but also a bridge for vivo to convey its "The Joy of Humanity" brand message to the global audience and connect with football fans around the world.

vivo has always been committed to delivering the authentic spirit of humanity and sport to global fans and audiences. As a leading smartphone brand, vivo keeps pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging through continuous research and innovation, strategic partnerships, and product development. With the unparalleled imaging capabilities of the vivo V30 series, football lovers and photographers will bring more possibilities for effortlessly capturing the beauty of sports at the UEFA EURO 2024™.

"Our partnership with UEFA EURO 2024™ allows us to enhance the user experience by enabling everyone to enjoy the beautiful game and capture their most cherished memories," said Yongduan Zhou, General Manager of the Overseas Product Department. "The exciting game brings people all around the world together, and with V30 Pro, we want to fuel that passion by enabling users to become storytellers of this unforgettable journey. We'll continue to develop the cutting-edge technologies that advance mobile photography and ensure that everyone can be a storyteller of their own experiences, with one single tap."

