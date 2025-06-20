2024 Cell and Gene Therapy Market Set for Breakthrough Growth, Says BCC Research

"Comprehensive Review Highlights Market Growth, Innovation, and Investment Trends Driving the Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Tools, Biomanufacturing, and Gene Synthesis"

BOSTON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCC Research announces the release of its "2024 Cell and Gene: Research Review," which forecasts strong and steady growth across several key areas of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry. This momentum is fueled by ongoing innovation, growing investments, and rising global demand for cutting-edge therapeutic solutions.

Key Highlights:

• Cell and Gene Therapy Tools, and Reagents: Global Markets:

The market is projected to grow from $10.0 billion in 2024 to $16.7 billion by the end of 2029.

in 2024 to by the end of 2029. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 10.8%.

• Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets:

The market is projected to grow from $9.7 billion in 2024 to $16.7 billion by the end of 2029.

in 2024 to by the end of 2029. CAGR: 11.5%.

• Gene Synthesis: Technologies and Global Markets:

The market is projected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2023 to $4.1 billion by the end of 2028.

in 2023 to by the end of 2028. CAGR: 15.8%.

Research Coverage and Insights:

This Research Review provides a clear snapshot of the fast-moving cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry. It looks at how these technologies are being used across the entire development pipeline from early research to clinical use and large-scale manufacturing, while also examining the key trends, opportunities, and challenges shaping the market.

Key insights include:

Broad Application Scope: CGT technologies are being applied in preclinical studies, clinical trials, therapeutic production, viral vector development, and personalized medicine.

Investment-Driven Growth: A significant rise in funding and investment is accelerating innovation and expanding the CGT pipeline.

Innovation at the Core: Breakthroughs in gene editing, cell modification, and biomanufacturing are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in modern medicine.

Cost Challenges: Despite strong momentum, the high cost of therapy development continues to be a limiting factor for broader market adoption.

Research Summary:

The 2024 Cell and Gene: Research Review exemplifies the type of quantitative market data, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has provided since 1971. This research review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published by BCC Research in 2024:

• BIO208C Cell and Gene Therapy Tools, and Reagents: Global Markets.

• BIO211B Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets.

• BIO251A Gene Synthesis: Technologies and Global Markets.

• BIO258A Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market.

• BIO225B Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy.

• BIO256A Global Live Cell Imaging Market.

• BIO257A Global Single-cell Technologies Market.

After accessing this Research Review and benefiting from its insight, we encourage you to explore the full portfolio of market research reports for a deeper understanding of each topic. BCC Research remains your trusted partner in market intelligence, and we are committed to supporting your future insights and decisions.

Navigate Uncertainty with Confidence

In times of rapid change and uncertainty, having the right insights can make all the difference. At BCC Research, we are here to support innovation and help you stay ahead. Our custom research reports provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your market landscape, giving you the clarity you need to make informed decisions. We believe that timely, expert market intelligence should be accessible to all. That is why, for a limited time, we are offering 30% off the price of any BCC Research report to help more organizations gain access to our latest data and insights.

For further information on any of the reports or to make a purchase, contact us at info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5380448/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg