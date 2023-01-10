2023 New Budget - Oscal Pad 10 Kicks off

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OSCAL , a thriving technology brand, is dedicated to allowing everyone to enjoy smart devices with cutting-edge performance and trendsetting design at affordable costs. Following the release of its first tablet Pad 8, Oscal Pad 10 is making its debut recently with several upgrades in entertainment, efficiency, and convenience.

Go for Unparalleled Entertainment Joys:

image

10.1-inch screen & Widevine L1 support & Smart-K Dual Box Speakers & 6580mAh Battery

Oscal Pad 10 boasts a 10.1-inch display which is supported by Widevine L1, making it a great media consumption tablet. It features an 8.99 mm ultraslim and 536 light body and is available in three colors: Mint Green, Moonlight Silver, and Diamond Grey. The 6580mAh battery will provide up to 432 hours of standby time for the content consumption demands, and the Smart-K Dual Box Speakers will immerse customers in anything they're watching or listening to.

Higher Efficiency for Everyday Tasks:

UNISOC T606& PC Mode & Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Support &8MP+13MP Cameras

Oscal Pad 10 has all of the hallmark features that we've come to expect. It will be powered by the Octa-core UNISOC T606, which is equipped with 14GB RAM (8GB+ 6GB Virtual RAM) and 128 GB ROM (Up to 1TB extension), allowing it to manage all the daily chores swiftly and smoothly. When using it for business, there is a PC Mode that transforms the software into something more like Windows and pairs it with a wireless keyboard and mouse, giving users a high-efficiency work experience.

When it comes to cameras, Oscal Pad10 comes with a 13MP Sony®IMX319 shooter that will allow users to scan a document or take a fast photo to share with someone easily. Technically, using an 8MP Samsung®5K4H7 camera to take portraits or make video calls will be more than excellent.

Boost Convenience to Amp Up the Productivity: Doke OS _P V3.0

Based on Android 12, Oscal Pad 10 runs Doke OS P V3.0, which offers design, practicality, and smoothness upgrades. To put it simply, it offers Smart Floating Windows for Smart Sidebar Minus, One Screen, and Control Panel in addition to a Versatile Desktop that is well-designed for grouping apps, deleting folders, locking desktop configurations, and changing icons. Other than that, it offers three pristine and inspiring themes: Thumbling, Rhythm, and Aurora.

