OSCAL Leads the Rugged Tech Trend at IFA 2025: Showcasing Innovation, Smart Solutions, and Next-Gen Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, IFA 2025 took place from September 5–9 at the Berlin Exhibition Center. Rising rugged smart device brand OSCAL debuted its latest lineup, including rugged phones and tablets, smart tablets, smartphones, power stations, projectors, wearables, and accessories.

World's First Dual-Screen AI Rugged Flagship Phone with 20,000mAh Battery—TANK 1

OSCAL Leads the Rugged Tech Trend at IFA 2025

The OSCAL TANK 1 is equipped with a massive 20,000mAh battery that supports up to 45 days of standby time, paired with 55W fast charging and dock charging for reliable performance in fieldwork and emergency rescue. Its 170-lumen dual-beam flashlight and SOS mode further enhance outdoor safety.

Industry's First 1100-Lumen Ultra-Bright Camping Lantern AI Rugged Flagship Tablet—SPIDER 10

OSCAL launches SPIDER 10, the first AI rugged flagship tablet with a 1100LM camping light, 20,000mAh battery, 20MP night vision camera, and military-grade protection—an all-in-one choice for outdoor, professional, and everyday use.

Ultra-Slim 10mm Mecha-Style Rugged Flagship Smartphone—MARINE 3

OSCAL MARINE 3 — an ultra-slim, lightweight rugged phone with night vision, eye-friendly display, and military-grade protection for work and adventure.

World Premiere of the Innovative Portable Power Station, Integrating Balcony PV Grid Connection, Wireless Stacking Technology, and Powerful Dual Speakers—PowerMax 2400 Pro

The OSCAL PowerMax 2400 Pro, designed for Europe, offers 22.1 kWh expandable capacity, 2,400W output, and 1,500W solar input, enabling fast charging, grid-tied AC power, and annual household savings of ~1,095 kWh. Dual solar inputs allow full charging in about 2 hours of sunlight, providing an economical and efficient energy storage solution for both home and outdoor use.

The First Flagship Projector with Smart Calibration, Ultra-Clear Imaging, and All-Scenario Connectivity —OSCAL PV800

OSCAL PV800 is a smart 1080P projector with 700 ANSI lumens, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Android 11, and Google Play, ideal for home entertainment, office presentations, and outdoor fun.

At IFA, OSCAL showcased its flagship smartphones, tablets, rugged smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, and keyboards. Visitors experienced the self-developed Doke AI and projector, while live demos highlighted rugged features such as waterproofing, sand resistance, and extreme temperature endurance, with infrared thermal imaging shown via video. Moving forward, OSCAL will keep driving innovation to expand the boundaries of rugged and smart hardware, bringing users worldwide safer, smarter, and more efficient experiences.

