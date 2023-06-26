2023 Insights on Sports Memorabilia and Sneaker Resale Market Reveals a CAGR of 21.8% and 16.4% respectively by 2033 - Market Decipher

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher has published 2 New Reports: Sports Memorabilia Market and Sneakers Resale Market. Sports memorabilia includes all collectibles (games used and game related) with unique identity related to sports or sports person. This market is heavily influenced by global and regional sports events and thereby put forward a seasonal attitude. Sneaker Resale industry has witnessed enormous growth in Asian countries this year. Year 2023 is witnessing a resurgence of the Collectible (Memorabilia and Sneaker Resale) industry and we see a clear 7 to 8 years market expansion globally with deeper penetration in Asian countries.

"Sneaker companies are trying to curb bulk purchase, but sneaker resale is still thriving. Game used items and autographed items demand is booming. Physical collectible shops and auction houses beat online sales in expansion terms. University league is gaining ground in memorabilia industry, primarily in the U.S." – Ranjan Singh (Research Head, Market Decipher)

Sports Memorabilia Industry:

The global sports memorabilia market (excluding NFT) was estimated at $15.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $61.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Sports Trading Cards market was estimated at $14.7 billion in 2023 and would reach $54.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Sports NFT Market was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $29.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 32%.

The Sports memorabilia Market had a booming phase during the pandemic which provided the collectors an opportunity to revisit their old passion and newcomers a new hobby. During pandemic, the market had largely shifted to online channel; however the resurgence of local market has been prominent over the past few years and offline retails shops have been gaining ground. Major sports in demand for NFTs are NFL, Soccer/Football, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, and Ice Hockey. FIFA has recently launched world cup trophy replicas as collectibles.

Sneakers Resale Industry:

Global Sneakers Resale Market was estimated at $11.5 Billion in 2023 and shall reach revenue of $53.2 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

StockX and GOAT are two of the leading brands in the Sneaker Resale Industry. Flight Club, which is a consignment store, specializes in limited edition as well as pre-loved sneakers from popular brands like Nike, Adidas and New Balance. Sneaker Events are gaining popularity, as they provide a space for sneaker enthusiasts from a common region to come together, have a look at each other's collection and even trade them. Companies are making investments and indulging in acquisitions to gain the maximum market share in the industry. The Sneaker resale market share is dominated by the countries of North America and the United States taking the highest place where cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago have an active sneaker marketplace and customer base. India is growing in demand as well as it is witnessing emergence of new resale companies.

Key Market Developments

In 2022, Indian government has announced an E-auction of commonwealth and Prime Minister Memorabilia at PM Mementos.

In 2023, Sotheby's is gearing up for its largest "Sports Memorabilia: Part II" to date, offering coveted items from the sports world's biggest athletes.

In 2023, Boom in local shops shows growth in offline retail in the U.S.

July 2023 , eBay Launches Collectors Camp to Help Hone Skills in Buying, Selling And Trading.

, ninety years after the first All-Star Game, items representing some of the biggest names in baseball are on the block in what's become another annual tradition, said the MLB All-Star auction. Mickey Mantle baseball card breaks record, gets sold for $12.6 million .

baseball card breaks record, gets sold for . Leagues and World Cup Associations are associating with NFT platforms to offer sports NFTs.

Chiliz, the global blockchain provider for the sports industry, has seen its native Chiliz (CHZ) token increase following the release of its end-to-end memorabilia authentication service.

Sports Memorabilia Market Segments

By Product Type (Figurines, Bobble Head, Sports Figurines)

By Memorabilia (Hats and Caps, Jersey, Shoes/Sneakers, T-shirts, Hoodies & Sweatshirts, Jackets, Accessories Helmets, Bats, Ball, Game used Items and Signed Memorabilia, Prints and Posters, Match Tickets, Plaque Framed Photos)

By Sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Football, American Football, Tennis, Hockey, Boxing, Auto Racing, Cycling, Others)

By Leagues (NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, UFC, IPL, FIFA, Olympics, College/Universities, NASCAR, Others)

Trading Cards (Physical Trading Cards, NFT Trading Cards, Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card)

By Sales Channel (Licensed Sellers, Specialized Collectibles Web Portals, Online Shopping Websites, Auction Houses, Offline Retails)

NFT Sports Collectibles by Type (Image NFT, Video NFT, Other NFTs)

Parallelly Growing Markets:

Germany Sports Memorabilia Market

South Korea Sports Memorabilia Market

Middle East Sports Memorabilia Market

Spain Sports Memorabilia Market

United States Sports Memorabilia Market

Brazil Sports Memorabilia Market

North America Sports Memorabilia Market

South America Sports Memorabilia Market

