2022's Best UK Cruise Lines of the Year Named by Cruise Critic

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas named Best New Ship; Emerald Azzurra named Best New Luxury Ship and Viking Expeditions' two new ships named Best New Expedition Ships

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic®, the world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has named the winners of its 14th annual Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards – the industry's most comprehensive awards -- recognizing the best cruise lines of the year for UK cruisers, as chosen by the site's international team of cruise experts.

Best New Ship of the Year (Ocean Category): Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean International)

"This is the first time since before the pandemic that we're announcing our full list of Editors' Picks Awards winners – which marks a huge milestone for the industry," shares Adam Coulter, Executive Editor of Cruise Critic UK. "These awards showcase the most standout cruise lines – and ports – of the year, based on our editorial team's personal experience and extensive industry expertise. The list of winners is evidence of the incredible strides of the industry over the past year – not just in returning to full service, but in providing travellers with truly remarkable experiences."

This year's awards also introduce a dedicated Expedition category, a testament to the enormous growth of the expedition cruise market in recent years.

"The expedition industry has seen a huge boom over the past couple of years," Coulter says. "With a greater number of travellers booking these bucket list-worthy adventures and more expedition ships than ever sailing in these far-flung regions, there's no better time to consider one of these sailings."

2022 Award Highlights

Ocean Awards

Wonder of the Seas – now the world's largest cruise ship, and the sixth ship in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class – was named Best New Ship of the Year .

. According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Wonder of the Seas takes the best of the ground-breaking Oasis Class and ramps it up a notch – in activities, dining, experience, accommodation and cuisine – making it a clear winner for Brits."

Virgin Voyages received this year's award for Best Dining , recognized for its array of high-quality dining options for every taste – all included in the line's fares.

, recognized for its array of high-quality dining options for every taste – all included in the line's fares. According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Virgin's dining programme is as eclectic and on-trend as the line. It caters to all tastes, at all hours – and best of all, every venue is included in your fare."

Ambassador Cruise Line was named Best Value for Money for its thoughtful inclusions and competitive pricing.

for its thoughtful inclusions and competitive pricing. According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Ambassador boasts affordable lead-in fares, plus an included drinks and tips package – including all tips, service charges and premium wines, spirits, teas and coffees."

Southampton was named this year's Best UK Departure Port , for its continued improvements and offerings.

was named this year's , for its continued improvements and offerings. According to Cruise Critic Editors: " Southampton has once again led the way in terms of cruise – be that in the form of the world-leading Horizon terminal, to the stunning new Harbour Hotel."

Luxury Awards

Silversea Cruises received the award for Best Luxury Cruise Line for its full-range of luxury offerings and constant innovation, through new programmes like in-suite wellness options and the S.A.L.T excursion and dining programme.

for its full-range of luxury offerings and constant innovation, through new programmes like in-suite wellness options and the S.A.L.T excursion and dining programme. According to Cruise Critic Editors: "If it's pampering you want, Silversea delivers. From the spacious and beyond-comfy suites, to the personalised butler service, Silversea treats you to an all-inclusive luxury experience, even before you board."

Emerald Cruises' brand-new Emerald Azzurra was named Best New Luxury Ship , boasting a 100-person ship that editors say looks and feels like a luxury yacht.

, boasting a 100-person ship that editors say looks and feels like a luxury yacht. According to Cruise Critic Editors: "With Emerald Azzurra, Emerald Cruises has staked its claim in the world of luxury cruising -- with sleek, modern spaces, gorgeous outdoor enclaves and staterooms that are decked out with anything a guest could need."

Oceania Cruises won this year's award for Best Itineraries , for its thoughtfully designed itineraries that go beyond the usual – even among others in the small-ship category.

, for its thoughtfully designed itineraries that go beyond the usual – even among others in the small-ship category. According to Cruise Critic Editors: "The line's World Cruise and its segments maximize time in marquee cities, while European, Caribbean and other cruises bring you to the next cool port you've yet to discover – all complemented by a new shore excursion programme."

Expedition Awards

Viking Expeditions' brand-new sister-ships, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, were named Best New Expedition Ships for their ability to deliver the high-quality experience for which the line is known in its first-ever expedition vessels.

for their ability to deliver the high-quality experience for which the line is known in its first-ever expedition vessels. According to Cruise Critic Editors: "The ships offer the right balance of exploration, learning and comfort, and Viking doesn't miss a detail – even creating one-of-a-kind Special Operations Boats."

Hurtigruten received the award for Best for Adventure , highlighting the once-in-a-lifetime experiences the line delivers guests in its off-the-beaten-path destinations.

, highlighting the once-in-a-lifetime experiences the line delivers guests in its off-the-beaten-path destinations. According to Cruise Critic Editors: "Whether it's a voyage to Svalbard to trek polar bears, a cruise around the Galapagos or a trip to Alaska to spot humpback whales, Hurtigruten gets you up front and close when it comes to adventure."

Hurtigruten was also named the Best Value for Money in the Expedition Category, awarded for its competitive pricing, upgraded expedition ships and overall offerings.

in the Expedition Category, awarded for its competitive pricing, upgraded expedition ships and overall offerings. According to Cruise Critic Editors: "Hurtigruten has specialised in Arctic and Antarctica travel for decades, but what's new is the line's upgraded expedition fleet members, which combine terrific science offerings and sustainable hybrid battery power with more inclusions and greater comfort."

2022 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards

Ocean Category

Best New Ship: Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Virgin Voyages

Best Entertainment: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best for Families: P&O Cruises

Best Innovation/Tech: Princess Cruises

Best for LGBTQ+ Travellers: Virgin Voyages

Best Nightlife: Virgin Voyages

Best Service: Celestyal Cruises

Best for Solo Travellers: Fred. Olsen Cruises

Best Spa: Cunard Line

Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises

Best Value for Money: Ambassador Cruise Line

Best App: MSC Cruises

Best UK Departure Port: Southampton

Best UK & British Isles Port of Call: Guernsey

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Emerald Azzurra

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Dining: Silversea Cruises

Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Itineraries: Oceania Cruises

Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises

Best for Solo Travellers: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: SeaDream Yacht Club

Expedition Category (New in 2022)

Best New Luxury Ship: Viking Octantis & Viking Polaris

Best for Adventure: Hurtigruten

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Scenic

Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions

Best Science Offerings: Viking Expeditions

Best for Seniors: Fred. Olsen

Best Service: Scenic

Best Value for Money: Hurtigruten

Best in Alaska: UnCruise Adventures

Best in Antarctica: Silversea Expeditions

Best in the Arctic: Hurtigruten

Best in the Galapagos: Lindblad Expeditions

To view the full details of each category, visit the 2022 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards. For photos of this year's winners, click here.

Note to Editors: This list of winners reflects the winners in Cruise Critic's UK Editors' Picks Awards. To view the winners in the US Editors' Picks Awards click here.

