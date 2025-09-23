The 'Across the Isles Cruise Giveaway' to Celebrate Cruise Critic's 30th Anniversary

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic®, the world's leading cruise planning site and online cruise community, is gearing up to celebrate its anniversary month by launching a cruise giveaway specifically open to UK residents. The cruise giveaway runs from 1 October through 30 October, 2025 and, in addition to the grand prize, will also give away two additional cruises to winners of the contest.

Cruise Critic, launched in October 1995, began as part of America Online's popular Travel forum, where travelers and cruise enthusiasts would chat about their passions, exchange advice and build lifelong friendships. Identifying a need for a dedicated site just for cruisers, CruiseCritic.com was launched – expanding its cruise forum and additional features like editorial expertise, news, reviews, pricing and deals. Cruise Critic launched its dedicated site for UK travellers in 2008.

Tripadvisor acquired the company in 2007, and today the site serves as the leading online resource for cruise planning and shopping – serving nine million unique visitors per month, and home to more than 250,000 cruise reviews. The site also boasts the world's largest community of cruisers, with more than two million members and over 32 million forum posts.

"Cruise Critic was built entirely around a genuine, shared passion among travellers – and that passion continues to power the site today," shared Mark Patscher, General Manager of Cruise Critic. "The beauty of cruising is that it unites people from all across the globe – and at its heart so, too, does Cruise Critic. Our forums have fostered lifelong relationships and our site has helped inspire – and empower – travelers worldwide to not just book a cruise, but also plan adventures that will create memories to last a lifetime."

The site has partnered with Skylord Travel, Galaxy Cruises & Iglu Cruise to offer the below prizes:

Grand Prize: 7-night Norwegian Fjords Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

2nd Prize: 7-night Northern European Cruise on P&O Iona

3rd Prize: 2-night Weekend Getaway Cruise on Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas

Launching October 1, 2025, Cruise Critic's 'Across the Isles Cruise Giveaway' will award three cruises in total at the conclusion of the contest. To enter, visit www.cruisecritic.com . Contest open to legal residents of the UK only.

About Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic® is an online cruise guide, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers, from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 650,000 cruise reviews and hosts the world's largest online cruise community where travelers share experiences and opinions with fellow cruisers. Cruise Critic was the first consumer cruise site on the Internet, launched in October 1995 by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

Media Contact:

Aubrey Manzo Dunn

aubrey@cruisecritic.com