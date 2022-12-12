2022 World Broadband Association (WBBA) Official Launch Ceremony Held in Beijing

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 December 2022, World Broadband Association (#WBBA) Official Launch Ceremony was held in Beijing. This successful flagship event was hosted with the theme of Bridging the Digital Divide, Creating a Shared Future of Digital Economy, convening global partners, industry leaders, renowned experts and #broadband industry stakeholders throughout the world, both in person and virtually.

Endorsement from organizations and renowned telecoms operators and vendors across the globe formed the impressive speaker line-up, including Yunming Zhang, Vice Minister of MIIT; Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of ITU; Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA; Ruiwen Ke, Chairman of China Telecom; Zhijun Xu, Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman of Huawei. In addition, keynote speakers joined the event, including Zhengmao Li, Nominated Board Member of WBBA; Martin Creaner, Director General of WBBA; Ku Wen, Board Chair of CCSA; Mark Oliver, Senior Consulting Director of Omdia; Stefaan Vanhastel, CTO of Fixed Networks, Nokia; and Surachet Sripolkrang, Senior Executive Vice President of National Telecom Public Company Limited.

The World Broadband Association (#WBBA) is a multilateral, industry-led association, providing leadership for digital broadband across the next decade. The WBBA provides an open, multilateral organization and platform for future-facing broadband cooperation and partnership across the industry, championing the business, consumer and citizen outcomes that #broadband is capable of delivering across the world, through converged network and cloud infrastructure. The mission of the WBBA is to unify broadband industry stakeholders to address and drive forward shared goals of maximizing the social and economic benefits of equality of broadband for all. Through the joint efforts of all the founding members, on 11 November 2022, WBBA was officially entered into the Swiss Directory of International Organizations.

This event is an important milestone in the development of WBBA. The Association will take this opportunity to focus on the digital information infrastructure with #cloud-network convergence as the core feature, pursue open cooperation to build a robust ecosystem, and achieve shared growth through consultation and collaboration of global digital resources.

The event advocates that the industry stakeholders actively join hands to promote the prosperous development of cloud network broadband industry. WBBA will play an important role of serving global broadband network operators, venders, cloud service providers and other stakeholders, uniting the global industry chain, facilitating industry chain communications and exchanges, enhancing technological cooperation, and promoting the innovation and development of the global cloud and network information infrastructure, and to achieve the prosperity of the cloud and broadband industry around the world.

