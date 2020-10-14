2020 CompTIA UK Spotlight Award Winners Revealed

Annual awards recognise individual and organisational excellence in the UK tech industry

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three individuals and five organisations are the recipients of the 2020 CompTIA UK Spotlight awards, recognising their commitment, dedication and excellence in bettering the information technology (IT) industry in the United Kingdom.

Winners of the UK Spotlight Awards, presented annually by CompTIA, the leading nonprofit association for the global technology industry, were honoured during this week's CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference.

"In a year unlike any other we've witnessed unprecedented efforts by the UK technology community to keep us connected through these most challenging times," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. "While many have contributed to this effort and are worthy of our gratitude and thanks, CompTIA is pleased to single out this group of leaders for special recognition."

The 2020 CompTIA UK Spotlight Award winners are:

ChannelChanger: Hannah Lloyd, vice president, channel sales, inSOC Inc, for demonstrating success and originality as an entrepreneur and has made an industry impact in some other demonstrable way.

Community Champion of the Year: Chris Tate, global strategic alliance director, MYKI, for demonstrating outstanding service and impact through his commitment, passion, professionalism and leadership in assisting CompTIA as it advances the tech industry.

Leading Woman in Technology: Janet O'Sullivan, channel program manager, The Email Laundry, for her active leadership in the technology industry and her personal community by advocating for women in technology, serving as a role model for others and making significant contributions to the industry and positive impacts on individuals and organisations she works with.

Community Organisation of the Year: Canon UK Ltd., recognising the organisation for its engagement, commitment, passion and leadership in assisting CompTIA as it advances the tech industry.

Innovative Distributor of the Year: Tech Data for producing an innovation or innovative approach to transform their organisation, a client's business or the wider industry.

Innovative Vendor of the Year (tie): CyberSmart and inSOC Inc. for producing innovations or innovative approaches that transform their organisation, a client's business or the wider industry.

Solution Provider of the Year: Complete I.T. for demonstrating leadership, excellence and innovation towards its clients and those in its organization.

Award winners were selected based on their leadership in building excellence in the UK IT industry. Added consideration was given this year for demonstrations of leadership during the COVID-19 crisis or efforts to bring about social change.

CompTIA's UK Business Technology Community is a progressive industry group that is shaping the future of the IT channel. This open, vendor-neutral forum helps members build and expand their businesses and connect with others to create a stronger, more vibrant industry. To get involved visit https://www.comptia.org/membership/communities-and-councils/uk-business-technology-community.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org

Contact:

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

+1 (630) 678-8468

sostrowski@comptia.org ­

www.comptia.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320820/comptia_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org



SOURCE CompTIA