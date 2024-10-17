200+ Pharma Companies Vie for the Top Spot in the Expanding Antibody-Drug Conjugate Oncology Market | DelveInsight

The ADC oncology market is experiencing rapid growth, attracting over 200 pharmaceutical companies vying for leadership in this innovative therapeutic space. As competition intensifies, advancements in technology and increased investment in research and development are expected to drive significant breakthroughs in cancer treatment, positioning ADCs as a cornerstone in oncology therapeutics.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape – 2024 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline antibody-drug conjugates in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the antibody-drug conjugates in oncology competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Report

Over 200+ antibody-drug conjugates companies are evaluating 220+ antibody-drug conjugates in the oncology pipeline in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the antibody-drug conjugates market would significantly increase market revenue.

antibody-drug conjugates companies are evaluating antibody-drug conjugates in the oncology pipeline in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the antibody-drug conjugates market would significantly increase market revenue. Leading antibody-drug conjugates companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bio-Thera Solutions, MediLink Therapeutics, Byondis, AbbVie, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Iksuda Therapeutics, Novelty Nobility, LegoChem Biosciences, DualityBio, Lepu Biopharma, Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, MacroGenics, ADC Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alteogen, Biocity Biopharmaceutics, and others are evaluating novel antibody-drug conjugates candidates to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel antibody-drug conjugates candidates to improve the treatment landscape. Key antibody-drug conjugates in oncology pipeline in various stages of development include SHR A1811, BAT8006, YL202, BYON3521, ABBV-399, OBT 076, IKS03, IKS04, NN3201, LCB14, DB-1303, MRG 003, ARX788, DP303c, MGC018, ADCT-301, GB 251, CS5001, AZD9592, ALT-P7, BC3195, and others.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in the antibody-drug conjugates in oncology market @ Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape Report

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Overview

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent a cutting-edge approach in oncology, combining the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies with the potent cytotoxicity of small-molecule drugs. These therapeutic agents consist of three main components: a monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to a tumor-associated antigen, a cytotoxic payload (often a chemotherapeutic agent), and a linker that connects the two. The antibody component of the ADC ensures that the cytotoxic drug is delivered primarily to cancer cells, minimizing damage to normal, healthy cells. This targeted delivery mechanism aims to enhance the therapeutic window by allowing the use of highly potent drugs that would otherwise be too toxic if administered systemically.

In oncology, ADCs are being used to treat a variety of cancers, including breast cancer, lymphoma, and urothelial cancer. The efficacy of ADCs depends not only on the specificity of the antibody but also on the stability of the linker, which must ensure that the cytotoxic agent is released only when the ADC is internalized by the cancer cell. Once inside the cell, the cytotoxic drug is released and induces cell death by disrupting vital cellular processes, such as DNA replication or microtubule function. This precision targeting helps reduce the common side effects associated with conventional chemotherapy, such as nausea, hair loss, and bone marrow suppression, while also improving patient outcomes.

Several ADCs have been approved by regulatory agencies, including Trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) for HER2-positive breast cancer and Brentuximab vedotin for Hodgkin lymphoma and anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Ongoing research is focused on improving the safety, efficacy, and resistance profiles of ADCs by developing more stable linkers, more potent cytotoxic agents, and antibodies that target novel cancer-specific antigens. ADCs are becoming a crucial component of personalized cancer treatment, offering a highly targeted approach that promises better efficacy with fewer side effects.

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

TRODELVY: Gilead Sciences

TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is an innovative TROP-2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate. TROP-2, a cell surface antigen, is predominantly expressed in various tumor types, including over 90% of breast and bladder cancers. Trodelvy features a proprietary hydrolyzable linker connected to SN-38, which is a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique formulation provides significant efficacy against both TROP-2-expressing cells and their surrounding microenvironment. Approved in more than 40 countries, with additional regulatory reviews in progress globally, TRODELVY is indicated for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have previously undergone two or more systemic therapies, including at least one for metastatic disease. In the U.S., TRODELVY is also approved for certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and has received accelerated approval for specific patients with second-line metastatic urothelial cancer.

PADCEV: Astellas Pharma

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) is an antibody-drug conjugate designed for treating advanced bladder cancer and other urothelial cancers. It has received approval for use alongside pembrolizumab in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. PADCEV operates by targeting cancer cells that express a protein known as Nectin-4, delivering a chemotherapy agent directly to these cells. The antibody component of PADCEV binds to Nectin-4 on the surface of cancer cells, facilitating the entry of the chemotherapy drug, which then leads to the cell's destruction.

Find out more about FDA antibody-drug conjugates @ Antibody-drug Conjugates Analysis

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Market Dynamics

Antibody-drug conjugates have emerged as a transformative approach in oncology, combining the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the cytotoxic potency of chemotherapeutic agents. The market dynamics surrounding ADCs are shaped by several interrelated factors, including technological advancements, regulatory environments, competitive landscapes, and shifting treatment paradigms. These factors collectively influence the growth trajectory, accessibility, and clinical adoption of ADCs in cancer treatment.

Technological innovation is a primary driver of the ADC market. Companies are increasingly focusing on improving linker technologies and drug payloads to enhance the efficacy and safety profiles of these therapeutics. Advances in biotechnology have allowed for more precise targeting of cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. For instance, the development of new payloads that are more potent or have novel mechanisms of action can significantly improve therapeutic outcomes, thus attracting interest from both researchers and investors.

Regulatory pathways also play a crucial role in shaping the ADC market dynamics. The expedited approval processes for innovative therapies, such as the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation, encourage the development of ADCs by reducing the time and resources required to bring these products to market. Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the potential of ADCs to fill unmet medical needs, particularly in treating difficult-to-target malignancies. This favorable regulatory landscape fosters a competitive environment where pharmaceutical companies are incentivized to invest in ADC development.

The competitive landscape is characterized by both established pharmaceutical giants and emerging biotech firms. Major players are expanding their portfolios through collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance their ADC offerings. This competitive pressure is driving innovation, resulting in a growing number of ADCs entering clinical trials and subsequent commercialization. Additionally, as clinical data supporting the efficacy of ADCs accumulates, more oncologists are likely to adopt these therapies, further propelling market growth.

Lastly, changing treatment paradigms and increasing demand for personalized medicine are shaping the ADC landscape. As more targeted therapies become available, oncologists are seeking options that provide effective treatment while minimizing toxicity. ADCs are particularly appealing in this context, as they can be tailored to target specific cancer markers. The trend toward combination therapies also presents opportunities for ADCs to be integrated into broader treatment regimens, enhancing their market potential.

To know more about antibody-drug conjugates treatment, visit @ Approved Antibody-drug Conjugates Treatment

A snapshot of the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Antibody-drug Conjugates Company Phase Indication SHR-A1811 Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. III Adenocarcinoma; Breast cancer; Colorectal cancer; HER2 positive breast cancer ABBV-399 AbbVie III Non-small cell lung cancer LCB14 LegoChem Biosciences/Iksuda Therapeutics/Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical III Breast cancer; HER2 positive breast cancer DB-1303 Duality Biologics/BioNTech III Breast cancer; HER2 positive breast cancer BAT8006 Bio-Thera Solutions II Solid tumors YL202 MediLink Therapeutics II Solid tumors BYON 3521 Byondis I Solid tumors IKS03 Iksuda Therapeutics I B-cell lymphoma OBT 076 Oxford BioTherapeutics I Adenoid cystic carcinoma; Solid tumors NN3201 Novelty Nobility Preclinical Cancer

Discover more about antibody-drug conjugates in clinical development @ Antibody-drug Conjugates in Clinical Trials

Key Developments in the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Therapeutics Domain

In June 2024 , Hudson Therapeutics announced that Shaperon, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in immune therapeutics, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dong-A ST for the development of nanobody-based new drugs. Shaperon is also exploring nanobody-based protein therapeutics, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceutical therapies.

announced that Shaperon, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in immune therapeutics, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dong-A ST for the development of nanobody-based new drugs. Shaperon is also exploring nanobody-based protein therapeutics, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceutical therapies. In June 2024 , the US FDA Placed Partial Clinical Hold on Phase I Trial of YL202. The hold on YL202 is due to potential risks at higher doses, with five grade 5 adverse effects reported.

the US FDA Placed Partial Clinical Hold on Phase I Trial of YL202. The hold on YL202 is due to potential risks at higher doses, with five grade 5 adverse effects reported. In October 2023 , Daiichi Sankyo and Merck entered into a global development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates: patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd). The companies will jointly develop and potentially commercialize these ADC candidates worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights. Daiichi Sankyo will be solely responsible for manufacturing and supply.

entered into a global development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates: patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd). The companies will jointly develop and potentially commercialize these ADC candidates worldwide, except in where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights. Daiichi Sankyo will be solely responsible for manufacturing and supply. In May 2023 , Bliss Biopharmaceutical announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with an option for strategic collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd. for BB-1701, eribulin-payload based ADC directed against Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of cancers. This collaboration with Eisai is an important advancement in BlissBio's corporate development plan to further develop BB-1701 globally and help advance BB-1701 toward the late stage of development. BB-1701 is currently in Phase I/II studies in the US and China with over one hundred patients dosed in various types of cancers.

announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with an option for strategic collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd. for BB-1701, eribulin-payload based ADC directed against Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of cancers. This collaboration with Eisai is an important advancement in BlissBio's corporate development plan to further develop BB-1701 globally and help advance BB-1701 toward the late stage of development. BB-1701 is currently in Phase I/II studies in the US and with over one hundred patients dosed in various types of cancers. In April 2023 , Byondis B.V. announced that Molecular Cancer Therapeutics (an American Association for Cancer Research journal) had published encouraging preclinical data on its investigational, next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) BYON3521.

Scope of the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Companies : Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bio-Thera Solutions, MediLink Therapeutics, Byondis, AbbVie, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Iksuda Therapeutics, Novelty Nobility, LegoChem Biosciences, DualityBio, Lepu Biopharma, Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, MacroGenics, ADC Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alteogen, Biocity Biopharmaceutics, and others

: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bio-Thera Solutions, MediLink Therapeutics, Byondis, AbbVie, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Iksuda Therapeutics, Novelty Nobility, LegoChem Biosciences, DualityBio, Lepu Biopharma, Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, MacroGenics, ADC Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alteogen, Biocity Biopharmaceutics, and others Key Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: SHR A1811, BAT8006, YL202, BYON3521, ABBV-399, OBT 076, IKS03, IKS04, NN3201, LCB14, DB-1303, MRG 003, ARX788, DP303c, MGC018, ADCT-301, GB 251, CS5001, AZD9592, ALT-P7, BC3195, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Overview 4. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Marketed Drugs 4.1. TRODELVY: Gilead Sciences 5. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. ABBV-399: AbbVie 8. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. BAT8006: Bio-Thera Solutions 9. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. BYON 3521: Byondis 10. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1. NN3201: Novelty Nobility 11. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

Learn more about antibody-drug conjugates for cancer therapy @ Antibody-drug Conjugates Immunotherapy

Related Reports

Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Landscape

Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Landscape – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key ADC companies, including Sorrento Therapeutics, Ambrx, MacroGenics, SOTIO Biotech, Klus Pharma, BioAtla, BiOneCure Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, ProfoundBio, ImmunoGen, Arcus Biosciences, CytomX Therapeutics, RemeGen, Bliss Biopharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, CoImmune, Zenith Epigenetics, Sutro Biopharma, Ambrx, Mythic Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Byondis, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou), Oncomatryx Biopharma, MacroGenics, Shanghai Miracogen, Mirati Therapeutics, Ambrx, Orum Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Pfizer, GSK, AstraZeneca, Eisai, FOSUN PHARMA, LaNova, Mabwell Therapeutics, MBRACE THERAPEUTICS, MINGHUSI PHARMACEUTICALS, BioNTech , Bio-Thera, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Multitude Therapeutics, Innovent, OnCusp Therapeutics, Simcere, Ymmunobio, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Market

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ADC companies, including Sorrento Therapeutics, Ambrx, MacroGenics, SOTIO Biotech, Klus Pharma, BioAtla, BiOneCure Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, ProfoundBio, ImmunoGen, Arcus Biosciences, CytomX Therapeutics, RemeGen, Bliss Biopharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, CoImmune, Zenith Epigenetics, Sutro Biopharma, Ambrx, Mythic Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Byondis, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou), Oncomatryx Biopharma, MacroGenics, Shanghai Miracogen, Mirati Therapeutics, Ambrx, Orum Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Pfizer, GSK, AstraZeneca, Eisai, FOSUN PHARMA, LaNova, Mabwell Therapeutics, MBRACE THERAPEUTICS, MINGHUSI PHARMACEUTICALS, BioNTech , Bio-Thera, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Multitude Therapeutics, Innovent, OnCusp Therapeutics, Simcere, Ymmunobio, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Bispecific Antibody Competitive Landscape

Bispecific Antibody Competitive Landscape – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key bispecific antibodies companies, including Janssen, Amgen, Akeso, Zymeworks, Roche, IGM Biosciences, MacroGenics, Provention Bio, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, among others.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape – 2035 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ADC companies, including Akeso, Summit Therapeutics, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merus, Roche, GT Biopharma, Genor Biopharma, Numab Therapeutics, Sanofi, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg