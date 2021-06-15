﻿ Cyient to Release Mobius, a SaaS-Based Solution for Utility Company Outage Planning and Scheduling, Powered by Microsoft Azure

- Solution from Microsoft Gold Partner Cyient leverages Microsoft technologies to address challenges faced by utilities industry

HYDERABAD, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, has announced the launch of Mobius, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution and decision support platform. Mobius—hosted on Microsoft Azure—consolidates the outage planning and approval process within a central location to provide improved information flow for optimizing schedule plans.

Mobius provides customers with:

A robust and secure outage planning, scheduling, and visualization system built on a strong communication platform for addressing ongoing and future outages and curtailments

Transparency in communicating planned outages to all connections that may be impacted

Reduced outages on their network and easy risk/opportunity tracking, helping reduce outage costs that can affect operational budgets

Commenting on the launch, Kimberley Reed, Product Owner at Cyient, said, "We're excited about the launch of Mobius. Planned network outages are a routine requirement for most utilities. With the growing need for decarbonization initiatives and increasing number of distributed energy resource (DER) customers connecting to existing networks, utilities are faced with the challenge of improved communication and transparency of planned outages with DER customers."

In developing Mobius, Cyient extensively employed the following Microsoft offerings:

Azure DevOps was used to manage the solution backlog and roadmap, enabling continuous enhancement and functionality for Mobius with minimal disruption during customer rollouts. Azure provides a scalable environment to offer Mobius as a SaaS solution by boosting connectivity among corporate users and accounts, as well as between external DER customers and network planners. Azure Portal is employed to manage application elements. Azure Blob Storage is used to store outages and site attachments so they can be created and viewed by all users in a centralized location. Azure Application Insights and Dashboards enables the Cyient product support team via the continuous monitoring of the application and microservices. Azure SQL Database provides the ability to manage and easily scale the database as required.

"The Microsoft Azure cloud platform was the development back end for Mobius. Integration with Azure DevOps completely removed any manual deployment tasks and provided a repeatable deployment process that enabled Cyient to focus on testing, with the certainty that any issues after deployment would be the result of code changes rather than missed dependencies during deployment," Reed explained. "Azure DevOps provided a centralized tool to enable us to manage our product backlog, define sprints, and store our code in the Git-backed code repository. This greatly simplified the product release process and subsequent rollout to customers and end-users."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical technology and healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial products, and energy and utilities.

