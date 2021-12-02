Zype Recognized for OTT Leadership and Product ROI During OTT Executive Summit Awards Presentation

Zype Playout 2.0 recognized for 'Best ROI' and Matt Moore, SVP of Product, named 'OTT Guru' at 2021 awards ceremony

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype , the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today announced it received two awards during the OTT Executive Summit conference. Zype Playout 2.0 was recognized for "Best ROI" in the company awards category. Additionally, Matt Moore, Zype's SVP of Product, was named "OTT Guru '' in the individual category which identifies the executives who contributed to the most insightful learning and discussions during the event.

The "OTT Genius" and "Best of Show" Awards Presentation took place on November 18, the final day of the 2021 OTT Executive Summit. Award winners were voted on and chosen by those who attended and participated in the event. The OTT Executive Summit is a global, three-day conference that brings together the top minds in video content, distribution, and technology to discuss how OTT is enabling new business models for both traditional Pay TV providers and streaming video innovators.

"We congratulate Zype for being named Best ROI at OTT Executive Summit," said Brian Mahony, CEO of Trender Research and President of OTT Executive Summit. "Best ROI is determined as the product or service best able to provide a financial return on investment for new OTT services or existing ones wishing to scale up. This honor was awarded solely by impressing the 1,500+ mostly executive-level attendees of the Summit, who alone vote."

"Furthermore, I'm very pleased to announce that Zype's Head of Product, Matt Moore, was named OTT Guru," continued Mr. Mahony. "This is another high honor bestowed solely by attendee feedback. Matt clearly made the case for Zype, showing the value that they provide to OTT services big and small, existing or new."

"Best ROI" - Playout 2.0





Zype Playout 2.0 was selected among 10 other OTT products and services during the "Product Speedcase" session of OTT Executive Summit. Playout 2.0 is the newest version of Zype's award-winning live linear solution that allows users to easily build and monetize linear TV channels through drag-and-drop programming of live or on-demand videos into linear streams for digital distribution. Playout 2.0 manages all aspects of programming, distribution, and monetizing linear playout channels. The latest version also includes new analytics dashboards that provide content performance insights to measure engagement and ROI.

Playout 2.0 represents a new generation of live-linear streaming capabilities that make it possible for anyone to curate a diverse range of content types and formats into a singular linear channel. With Playout 2.0, content owners can find new life in existing assets and further monetize existing content libraries by building digital linear channels for streaming platforms. Playout 2.0 makes it simple to build and grow curated linear FAST channels, whether for always-on, pop-up, seasonal or programming marathon use cases. Providing one consolidated platform to ingest content, curate live or VOD programming into linear streams, monetize the content, and distribute to multiple digital endpoints, Playout 2.0 lowers the time, cost and expertise required to grow viewership of linear content on OTT, mobile and social video platforms.

"OTT Guru" - Matt Moore - SVP Product at Zype





Moore was recognized as "OTT Guru" for his OTT insights during the "Product Speedcase: 5 Minute Demo" of Playout 2.0. Moore is a seasoned media development leader with a proven track record of growing audiences and revenue by connecting content with technology. He joined Zype earlier this year as the VP of Product for Connectors after spending 10 years focusing on content distribution and platform partnership efforts at several media properties, including Vox Media, National Geographic, and Discovery Channel. In this time, Moore built content programs that expanded video, text, and audio publishing across social platforms, TV apps, cable networks, voice assistants, news apps, and OEM devices. Moore's focus at Zype is on connecting meaningful, user-focused video experiences with the tools that media organizations need to build, manage, and grow their multi-platform content strategies.

"The OTT Executive Summit awards are especially rewarding because they are voted on by industry professionals and leaders who attend the event," said Ed Laczynski, CEO at Zype. "It's encouraging to see the industry traction around Playout 2.0. It was also a pleasure to see one of our top executives recognized by his peers for his deep industry knowledge. Matt is truly deserving of the award. His success in connecting OTT technology with content to grow audiences is unmatched."

For more information about Zype and Playout 2.0, visit: zype.com/product/playout or https://www.zype.com/ .

About Zype

Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing a cloud-based platform to manage and distribute enterprise-grade video across web, mobile, TV, and social media. Offering both developer-friendly tools such as customizable APIs as well as turnkey solutions for automated publishing and app creation, Zype's SaaS enables video creators, publishers or distributors to quickly build, launch and manage superior video products at scale. With a wide ecosystem of video connectors and technology partners and an award-winning support team, Zype's customers confidently increase reach, engagement and monetization by delivering premium entertainment experiences. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Zype is a privately held company with over 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com .

Contact:

Guy Murrel

Catapult for Zype

gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

(303) 581-7760

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1684616/black_logo_horizontal_copy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zype