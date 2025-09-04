ZwitterCo Launches Evolution Membranes, Transforming Dairy and Food Processing Efficiency

In dairy and food processing, every minute counts, but lengthy daily cleanings can consume valuable production time and significantly increase chemical consumption and water demand. Evolution membranes, built with ZwitterCo's patented zwitterionic chemistry, are anti-fouling and fully recover performance with a simplified cleaning program. This enables processors to clean faster, use fewer chemicals, and reclaim over an hour per day for additional production or other high-value tasks.

"Milk and whey processors often ask, 'What's new?' ZwitterCo Evolution membranes are the answer to that question," said Jon Goodman, ZwitterCo's Vice President for Food Processing & Specialties. "Our patented anti-fouling membranes offer a huge step-change in cleanability and performance; this is membrane technology evolving."

Available in an ultrafiltration membrane for protein concentration (PCM), superfiltration (SF), and reverse osmosis (RO) membrane configurations, Evolution membranes are one-for-one replacements for conventional sanitary spiral membranes. They install easily in existing systems with no hardware changes needed to experience lower operational costs and time savings.

Proven Performance in the Field

Early adopters have demonstrated substantial gains with Evolution RO membranes for concentrating effluent and wastewater in whey processing facilities. These processors eliminated the enzyme step from their cleaning programs, cutting total cleaning costs by more than 50% and reducing water use by over 30%. And they save an hour for every step removed from the cleaning program.

A New Standard for Operational Efficiency and Sustainability

ZwitterCo Evolution membranes are built to give dairy and food process manufacturers more of what they value most: productivity. At the core of the offering is the anti-fouling nature of ZwitterCo technology. This enables both a fundamental shift in how cleaning programs are approached and a more stable flux curve. ZwitterCo Evolution membranes make cleanings faster, easier, and less resource-intensive. And, due to less fouling, Evolution membranes offer a higher average operating flux.

Benefits of Evolution Membranes Include:

Greater productivity with a more stable flux curve

with a more stable flux curve More production time: Fewer cleaning cycles free up hours of operating time per week.

Fewer cleaning cycles free up hours of operating time per week. Lower cleaning costs: ZwitterCo Evolution membranes can eliminate costly cleaning program steps. Evolution membranes also significantly reduce chemical, water, and energy use, while minimizing wastewater generation.

ZwitterCo Evolution membranes can eliminate costly cleaning program steps. Evolution membranes also significantly reduce chemical, water, and energy use, while minimizing wastewater generation. More sustainable operations: Lower resource consumption and reduced wastewater support corporate sustainability goals.

Lower resource consumption and reduced wastewater support corporate sustainability goals. Simple integration: All Evolution elements are direct replacements for standard sanitary spirals; no new CAPEX required.

Flexible Adoption Models

ZwitterCo Evolution membranes are available for a wide range of concentration and fractionation applications in food processing, dairy processing, bioprocessing, and more, delivering industry-leading efficiency. To make adoption easy and minimize the risk of implementing a new membrane, ZwitterCo offers two sales models tailored to your company's financial strategy:

Purchase: Own your membranes outright — with confidence. Every purchase is backed by the strongest warranty in the industry for long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Own your membranes outright — with confidence. Every purchase is backed by the strongest warranty in the industry for long-term reliability and peace of mind. Subscription: Experience the value of ZwitterCo membranes with a low up-front cost and a process guarantee in which ZwitterCo is responsible for membrane replacements. Our novel subscription model is designed for ease and cost predictability, with built-in performance assurance.

About ZwitterCo

ZwitterCo is the global leader in membrane solutions for challenging separations, helping industries treat complex wastewater, purify water for reuse, and maximize efficiency in food processing applications. The company leverages its breakthrough zwitterionic chemistry to build membranes with unprecedented fouling resistance, overcoming the longest-standing limitation with conventional filtration. Manufacturers in more than 20 countries across food and beverage, agricultural, and industrial sectors rely on ZwitterCo's membrane solutions to achieve their most ambitious sustainability and growth targets.

Media Contact: Christy Harner, VP of Marketing, charner@zwitterco.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk33KdzOFsI

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664308/ZwitterCo_Logo.jpg