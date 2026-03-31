zvoove Group Acquires KleanApp

Strategic acquisition of German operational platform for facility services strengthens zvoove Clean's end-to-end solution portfolio across Europe

MUNICH, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove Group, the market-leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, cleaning and private security industries, has acquired KleanApp, a German software company specializing in digital operations management for the commercial cleaning sector. The acquisition marks zvoove Group's latest step in its systematic expansion of zvoove Clean across Europe, following the acquisition of Danish SaaS platform CleanManager in August 2025.

KleanApp, founded and led by Dr.-Ing. Tobias Schittkowski and headquartered in Bavaria, is a trusted solution among some of Germany's largest commercial cleaning operators. Its platform enables cleaning companies to digitize and streamline mission-critical workflows including quality inspections, ad-hoc and scheduled audits, DIN-compliant quality assessments, intelligent ticketing, and multi-modal time tracking. The solution is used across thousands of objects and facilities throughout the DACH region.

With this acquisition, zvoove Clean now operates a comprehensive, multi-product European platform. The combination creates a unique software stack capable of serving the full operational lifecycle of professional cleaning companies — from workforce scheduling and time capture to quality control, customer communication, and reporting.

"We are executing a deliberate strategy to build the definitive digital and AI-powered ecosystem for the cleaning industry in Europe," said Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove Group. "With zvoove GDL, fortytools, nocore, Levy, CleanManager and freematica already in our portfolio, KleanApp fills a critical gap: deep specialized quality management. Cleaning companies of all sizes are under increasing pressure to prove service quality to their clients and comply with regulatory standards — KleanApp is the best solution on the market for exactly that. This acquisition reflects our commitment to assembling best-in-class capabilities, not building generic ones."

The cleaning industry is one of Europe's largest service sectors, characterized by fragmented operations, high labor intensity, and growing demand for digital transparency and auditability. zvoove Clean's expanded portfolio directly addresses these structural tailwinds, positioning the group to capture a significant share of the accelerating digitization wave across the sector.

KleanApp and zvoove have been close partners for years, with a large, shared customer base that already benefits from combining our solutions," said Stefan Kramer, CEO of zvoove Clean. "This acquisition is the natural next step - moving from strategic partnership to full integration, so our customers get everything they need from a single source. What started as a strategic collaboration has grown into something much more, and I am incredibly proud to welcome Tobias and his team as a permanent, integral part of zvoove Clean."

"I built KleanApp because I saw that the cleaning industry was still stuck in paper-based processes," said Tobias Schittkowski, Founder and Managing Director of KleanApp. "Joining zvoove is the right next chapter. We share the same philosophy: make the lives of cleaning professionals easier through smart, practical software. With zvoove's expertise, investment, and European reach behind us, we can bring that vision to far more companies than we ever could on our own."

About zvoove Group

zvoove Group is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 9,000 customers trust zvoove Group. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 24 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 970 people at 26 locations across Europe and Latin America. www.zvoove.com

About zvoove Clean

zvoove Clean is the cleaning industry division of zvoove Group, delivering a portfolio of specialized SaaS solutions that cover the full operational lifecycle of professional cleaning companies — from workforce scheduling and time tracking to quality control and compliance management. Its platform ecosystem, comprising zvoove GDL, fortytools, CleanManager, nocore, Leviy, freematica and KleanApp, serves cleaning businesses of all sizes across Europe, helping them digitize operations, demonstrate service quality, and stay ahead of a rapidly evolving market. www.zvoove-clean.com

About KleanApp

KleanApp is a German SaaS platform for quality control, time tracking, and operations management in the commercial cleaning industry. Developed by Softwareentwicklung Schittkowski GmbH and headquartered in Eichstätt, Bavaria, KleanApp enables cleaning companies to conduct digital quality audits, manage tickets and special assignments, and capture employee attendance in real time via NFC, barcode, and terminal technologies. Trusted by leading industry operators and used by 7 of the top 20 facility companies in Germany, KleanApp is designed for flexibility, ease of use, and seamless integration with existing enterprise systems. www.kleanapp.net.

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