zuMedia Inc. Sues Internet Giant IMDb.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zuMedia Inc., the company behind the innovative DMDb.com online platform, has commenced a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against IMDb.com, Inc. seeking a judicial declaration that zuMedia's DMDb trademark is not likely to cause confusion with the IMDb trademark. zuMedia also seeks to cancel two of IMDb's trademark registrations. The case is entitled zuMedia Inc. v. IMDb.com Inc., No. 1:23-cv-08472 (S.D.N.Y.).

zuMedia brought this lawsuit because IMDb, which is owned by Internet giant Amazon.com, Inc., has filed opposition proceedings in the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well as in other trademark offices throughout the world seeking to block the registration of the DMDb trademark. In those proceedings, IMDb contends that the public will be "confused" between the IMDb trademark, an acronym for "Internet Movie Database," and the DMDB trademark, an acronym for "Digital Media Database".

DMDb, which launched in February 2023, provides information about a wide variety of digital media, such as the cast, crews, developers and creators of a wide variety of digital media including movies, television shows, music videos, websites, advertisements, video games, social media platforms, viral videos, podcasts and NFTs. DMDb also features a social media component known as the DMDb Gateway on which users will be able to post photos, videos and information, communicate with other users and host watch parties showing videos created by users. Beyond which, DMDb is also the working prototype showcasing zuMedia's new crown jewel, Backskin.com, a brand-new ground-breaking advertising vehicle that revolutionizes how advertising will be broadcast and consumed.

zuMedia, the creators of DMDb Phyllis Jager and Barry Terach, and its major investor Mark Cuban, are optimistic that the court will find in zuMedia's favor.

zuMedia Inc. is a revolutionary technology company that seeks to create ground-breaking technologies which can level the playing field for consumers, all with a sense of fun. ZuMedia exists to create products and services for society and endeavors to direct large portions of the revenue it generates towards the humanitarian services it works on behalf of. zuMedia is the company behind Backskin.com, the game-changing advertising technology that has the potential to upend the online advertising and broadcast landscape. It is also the creator of the TikTok sensation FatSu, whose videos can be seen and enjoyed @HappenstanceManor (PJ). Soon to be released projects include PropertyDuds, the goal of which is to change the way consumers buy and sell their homes, and Feudr, a platform on which users can debate issues ranging from current events such as global political debates to the benefits of masking during a global pandemic to the best way to clean a dirty pan.