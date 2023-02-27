ZTE unveils new consumer devices and its Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 2.0 at MWC 2023

ZTE Mobile Devices is building the newly upgraded "1+2+N" Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 2.0 to bring a new digital lifestyle for consumers

ZTE Mobile Devices will launch the world's first AI-powered eyewear-free 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D and the nubia Neovision AR Glass providing super audio-visual experience

Adhering to the concept of "Green, Intelligence & Security", ZTE Mobile Devices will bring the 5th Gen of 5G FWA and GIS version products at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, appeared at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona with its demo booth showcasing consumer products of all categories including ZTE Axon, ZTE Blade, nubia, and MBB, FWA & IoT family products and industrial solutions. In response to the accelerated expansion of consumer scenarios and user demand, the strategy of ZTE Mobile Devices has been officially upgraded into "1+2+N" Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 2.0.

The 5G network with the advantages of high rate, low latency and large bandwidth has brought new content consumption in more diversified forms. ZTE Mobile Devices launched nubia Pad 3D, the world's first AI-powered eyewear-free 3D tablet, and nubia Neovision Glass, an AR glasses that provides super audio-visual experience, and announced its MBB&FWA product concept of "Green, Intelligence & Security (GIS)", as well as other key products including the 5th Gen of FWA.

Newly upgraded Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 2.0

5G improves people's work and life, and attracts people to possess more than one mobile device. Based on the powerful capability of "cloud, network, edge and devices", ZTE MyOS will break through the boundary of different devices and realize the seamless interconnection of "1+2+N" device ecosystems, including mobile phones, personal and home data terminals, and peripheral ecological products, bringing a new upgrade of digital lifestyle, and a Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 2.0.

ZTE MyOS will enable intelligent perception and interaction between different terminal devices, covering four major scenarios, namely, sports & health, audio & visual entertainment, business & travel, and family & education, to provide users with a multi-device integration experience and a multi-screen connection, cross-device connectivity and intelligent scenarios convergence digital lifestyle.

nubia Pad 3D, offering new experience in technology

nubia Pad 3D, jointly developed by ZTE and the world leading eyewear-free 3D developer Leia Inc., is equipped with the unique 3D Lightfield technology of Leia and tremendous AI computing power to match abundant 3D application scenarios. Specifically, it supports AI Face Tracking, which can match the best view (8 views in maximum) in real time, achieve real-time AI-based 2D to 3D conversion, AI-powered 3D content shot by front or rear cameras as well as is compatible with the popular AI 3D apps for artistic creation. It is equipped with a 12.4-inch 2.5K screen and four symmetrical speakers supporting Dolby Surround Sound, offering an immersive audio and visual experience. With the world's largest 3D content ecosystem, it allows users to seamlessly enjoy the world's first 3D video chat, 3D private cinema, immersive 3D games and other scenarios. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 series chip, nubia Pad 3D stands out in performance and offers upgraded user experience in all dimensions with the 9070mAh battery and 33W fast charger.

AR Smart Glasses, bringing a portable screen experience

As the world's first smart glasses with TÜV Rheinland and Hi-Res Audio Certification, nubia Neovision Glass features a 120-inch virtual screen and a Micro OLED display with a dual-eye 1920x1080 resolution, and supports 0-500° myopic adjustment, offering a cinema-quality view without wearing spectacles. The built-in cyclonic sound bin and stereo full-range dual speakers deliver an immersive and authentic audio experience. In addition, it also provides various colorful streamer magnetic absorption lenses. The fashionable, comfortable and portable glasses, adopts a streamlined design without a frame and weighs only 79g.

The concept of GIS, driving new development of mobile internet devices

ZTE is the world-leading pioneer in 5G MBB & FWA field. According to the new report by TSR, an international professional consulting agency, in 2022, the market share of ZTE MBB & FWA products ranked first in the world. ZTE 5G MBB & FWA products market share ranked first for two consecutive years in the world, and its global cumulative shipments have exceeded 3 million units. In 2023, ZTE will further adhere to the product concept of "Green, Intelligence & Security".

By practicing green design, green perception, and green service, the total energy consumption of ZTE has reduced by another 10%. ZTE offers more intelligent access, intelligent scenario control based on diversified user requirements, and multiple intelligent modes to regulate the access rate and device response status. Moreover, ZTE, to make data transmission securer and more reliable, launched two security scenarios specially for households and children. Thanks to a comprehensive security system and globally distributed network security laboratories, ZTE has built the capability to guarantee the security of worldwide network.

During MWC 2023, ZTE officially launched the MC888 Pro GIS version, reducing the power consumption by 10% with 95% PCR materials, which is a new key product launched under the concept of GIS.

New 5G FWA Gen 5, supporting Wi-Fi 7 firstly

ZTE also launched the 5G FWA Gen 5, supporting the latest 3GPP R17 standard, and adopting the smart antenna 5.0 of ZTE to increase the antenna gain by 20%. With Wi-Fi 7 technology, its peak rate reaches 21Gbps. Bolstered by signal amplification technology, it provides a much faster, more stable and reliable connectivity. Relying on the new Mesh-return technology, the device achieves a whole-house all-around coverage and intelligent scenario applications. With the supports of remote control and the Matter protocol, 5G FWA Gen 5 creates a real intelligent home control center.

In addition to newly announced products, mobile phones including ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, ZTE Blade Series, nubia Z50, ecological peripherals including ZTE Watch Live 2, Bluetooth headsets, MBB & FWA devices, IoT terminals, and IoV terminals also appeared at MWC 2023, bringing a comprehensive 5G experience to consumers and industry users.

5G is still bringing changes to the future. The new upgrade of Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 2.0 is an important measure for ZTE Mobile Devices to accelerate the integration of intelligent devices and take the digital life a step forward in the post-5G era where everything is smartly connected. In the future, ZTE Mobile Devices will continue to drive business based on customer demands, continuously make innovations in technologies and products, and allow global users to enjoy a digital lifestyle supported by full-scenario seamless connection.

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

FOLLOW US:

Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp

Twitter www.twitter.com/ZTEPress

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

SOURCE ZTE Corporation