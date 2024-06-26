ZTE highlights building solid foundations with full-stack intelligent computing solution at MWC Shanghai 2024

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, will present innovative solutions and success cases in connectivity, computing power, industrial digitalization, and terminal devices at MWC Shanghai 2024, committed to building solid foundations with its full-stack and full-scenario intelligent computing solution.

In addition to exhibitions, ZTE will participate in various forums, sharing insights on trending topics, including AI, 5G, digitalization, etc. Meanwhile, the company will be hosting a series of launch events, showcasing its AI-powered eyewear-free 3D products and the Nebula Telecom Large Model.

Adhering to its "connectivity + computing" strategy, ZTE aims to create a dynamic ecosystem with industry partners, emphasizing openness and decoupling. Through continuous innovation, ZTE seeks to unfold an intelligent future.

Computing Power: Full-Stack Intelligent Computing as Efficient Foundation

ZTE provides a full-stack and full-scenario intelligent computing solution involving computing power, networks, capabilities, intelligence, and applications. With a full series of servers, high-performance storage products, lossless networks, and green data centers, ZTE has created a robust engine for diverse intelligent computing centers.

Connectivity: A New Era of 10Gbps Experience

Together with industry partners, ZTE continues to explore innovations in 5G-A technologies across different scenarios and industries, and empowers diversified new B2B and B2C services based on 10Gbps+ experience. Meanwhile, ZTE is also leading in global OTN technologies, and actively driving the evolution of all-optical connectivity, building 10Gbps networks for cities, and empowering smart life based on intelligent computing.

Industry: Phygital Convergence for Innovative Development

ZTE proposes the solution of "intelligent computing infrastructure + Digital Nebula," facilitating phygital innovation and boost productivity in the intelligent era. ZTE has developed hundreds of exemplary projects in key sectors and ZTE Digital Nebula 3.0 has become the "super brain" of industrial digitalization, enabling customers and industry partners to foster a sustainable and intelligent ecosystem.

ZTE Mobile Devices: AI Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0

With "AI for All" product strategy, ZTE has launched a full range of AI devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and mobile internet products, dedicated to building AI Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0. Emerging as a pioneer in cloud PCs, ZTE possesses a global user base of over 3 million.

For more information about ZTE's highlights at MWC Shanghai 2024, please visit: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/zte-highlights-building-solid-foundations-with-full-stack-intelligent-computing-solution-at-mwc-shanghai-2024.html

