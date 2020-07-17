ZTE and Omdia co-host a global 5G SA webinar

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has hosted a live-streaming global 5G SA webinar in partnership with Omdia, a global leading technology research powerhouse.

At this webinar, experts from Omdia and ZTE have shared their insights on the global industry trends of 5G SA, and explored the various 5G SA deployment practices in China.

"56% of telecommunications service providers are preparing to deploy 5G core networks and 5G SA networks in the next 24 months," said Dario Talmesio, Research Director of Service Providers Strategy at Omdia. "For that, China provides important learning opportunities from real-life implementations, as Chinese telcos are pioneering in 5G SA now."

Jason Tu, Principle Scientist of NFV/SDN Products at ZTE, has elaborated the benefits of deploying 5G SA networks as well. "NSA/SA dual-mode terminals are now very popular in the market. The large -scale deployments of 5G SA networks in Chinese market have successfully verified the 5G SA end-to-end solutions," said Jason.

"As the target architecture of 5G networks, 5G SA networks will help operators open a new 2B market. By selling different SLA-guaranteed network slicing to vertical industries, operators will obtain a new revenue source," Jason added. He believed that speeding up the evolution to SA networks and even hopping directly to them seems to be a reasonable option now.

"With extensive experience in deploying 5G SA solutions in China, Asia and Europe, ZTE is well positioned to work with global operators and provide them with 5G common Core, SA radio networks or hybrid SA/NSA radio networks," said Alex Wang, Managing Director of 5G RAN Solutions at ZTE.

ZTE has increased the coverage and capacity of 5G SA networks through FAST (FDD Assisted Super TDD), and has further enhanced the capability by virtue of low latency, mobile edge computing, network slicing and network sharing, according to Alex Wang.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Related Links

www.zte.com.cn



SOURCE ZTE Corporation