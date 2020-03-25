Zsquare Named A Silver Winner of the 2020 Edison Awards

Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services, and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, Zsquare was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world. "After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize Zsquare as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

According to Asaf Shahmoon, CEO and co-founder of Zsquare, "We are honored to receive this award. It is a strong vote of confidence in Zsquare's unique ability to tackle one of the biggest problems in modern medical history, cross-contamination. We firmly believe that our endoscopes will transform the way endoscopes are used throughout the world."

About the Edison Awards:

The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com .

About Zsquare:

Zsquare, a privately-held medical device company with headquarters in Israel, develops single-use, high-performance endoscopes to enable access to unserved indications, improve performance in current practices, and solve the industry's most significant problem of cross-contamination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136771/Edison_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136770/Zsquare_Logo.jpg



Media Contact:

Chen Goldstein:

+972-524258183

chen.goldstein@zsquaremedical.com

Related Links

http://www.edisonawards.com



SOURCE Zsquare