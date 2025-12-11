ZOWIE Elevates Esports Performance at Budapest Major 2025

The global esports market is estimated at over USD 2.13 billion in 2024 and projected to reach around USD 7.46 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%.1 Building on this momentum, ZOWIE continues to deepen its investment in esports technology to empower players. "For more than a decade, ZOWIE has worked hand-in-hand with industry partners and professional players to develop equipment that meets the highest standards of competition. Looking ahead, we'll continue to support tournament organizers and players as they elevate the competitive experience, empower players, and drive innovation — truly leveling up as one together," said Jay Wu, President of BenQ Europe B.V.

Redefining Esports Display Standards: ZOWIE XL2586X+

Trusted by 88% of CS2 professional players worldwide,2 ZOWIE continues to strength its presence in esports, with the XL2586X+ serving as the official monitor of StarLadder Budapest Major 2025. The XL2586X+ — featuring a 600 Hz Fast-TN panel and the latest DyAc 2 implementation — delivers unparalleled motion clarity and responsiveness, helping players reduce motion blur during rapid movements to locate opponents and aim more quickly. Its industrial-grade, bearing-based stand allows easier and smoother height adjustment, helping players quickly find their preferred setup. Designed for peak performance, XL2586X+ reflects ZOWIE's commitment to helping players dominate the game. For more product details, please visit: https://bit.ly/48SwiXo.

From Lab to Pro Play: Science Drives Performance

Rooted in the FPS community, ZOWIE embraces a player-centered philosophy, designing every product around the demands of competitive play. At ZOWIE's Sports Science Labs worldwide, researchers employ motion capture and electromyography (EMG) to help players better understand their own hand motions, muscle responses, and endurance levels. These findings validate designs that improve individual performance and guide players toward the mouse shape that best suits their playstyle. With seven distinct shapes in the DW wireless series, including EC-DW's rounded and smooth-curve design that avoids distracting pressure on the palm,3 ZOWIE aims to provide stable control throughout extended play.

Built with the Pros: Turn Insights into Competitive Advantage

Built to help players win, ZOWIE transforms pro player insights into competitive advantages. Each mouse shape delivers faster, more controlled execution. In addition, the enhanced receiver reduces interference by improving signal stability and minimizing frame drops or stuttering during gameplay. For monitors, best-in-class motion clarity and tournament-standard performance allow players to identify opponents faster and compete confidently on any stage. These improvements come from the way ZOWIE continually gathers insights from professional players through long-term collaboration and hands-on testing, integrating real in-game feedback into product refinement.

About ZOWIE / BenQ Corporation

Established in 2008, ZOWIE is a top esports brand for professional players, focusing on player-centric design and dedicated to providing esports gear for professional FPS players. In 2015, ZOWIE joined BenQ Corporation, combining its expertise with BenQ's robust R&D resources and leading panel innovative capabilities. ZOWIE remains committed to driving excellence in product design through scientific research. With 70% of professional players using ZOWIE products, the brand continues to successfully deliver serious gear technology to global players. For more information, please visit: https://zowie.benq.eu/en-eu/campaign/best-gaming-monitor-for-cs-major.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839376/ZOWIE_Sports_Science_Lab__Netherland.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839377/ZOWIE_Sports_Science_Lab__Taiwan___Headquarters.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843557/01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843558/02.jpg