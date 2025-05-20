Zoomlion's Grand Debut at 2025 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition Anchors Strong Momentum of Growth

CHANGSHA, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has wrapped up a blockbuster exhibition at the 4th Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE 2025) which was held from May 15 to 18 in Changsha, China.

Zoomlion delivers the ZAT40000H, the world’s largest 4,000-ton all-terrain crane, at CICEE 2025

At CICEE 2025, Zoomlion showcased over 100 units of advanced equipment from nine major product categories including hoisting, concrete, earthmoving, mining, aerial work, emergency equipment and more as well as groundbreaking solutions, leading the industry to a new peak of high-end, intelligent and green development.

Zoomlion Chairman and CEO Zhan Chunxin attended multiple high-level activities during the exhibition and accompanied a delegation of African envoys to China to tour the company's exhibition zone, where he introduced the company's technological breakthroughs in high-end, intelligent, and sustainable development.

As the CICEE 2025 opened, Zoomlion celebrated the delivery of three units of the 4,000-ton ZAT40000H, the world's largest tonnage all-terrain crane, which is Zoomlion's record-breaking benchmark creation leading the industry sector into a new era of mega tonnage. It's widely recognized in the market for strong lifting performance, flexible driving and site transfer, convenient and efficient operation, and addressing the exact pain points of wind turbine installation and construction.

On May 17, Zoomlion also unveiled another world record - the world's tallest 216-meter wind energy luffing tower crane LW2800A-200NA, specially developed for ultra-height wind power projects. With outstanding lifting capability, low site requirements, high efficiency, strong wind resistance, and ease of transport and dismantling, the crane is well suited to diverse terrains, including farmlands, hills, swamps, and plateaus.

Zoomlion also hosted a new product launch event for its intelligent mining machinery portfolio, revealing 23 models including mining excavators, mining trucks, loaders, bulldozers and crushing and screening equipment as well as 15 premium large-scale, electrified, unmanned mining products, all developed in response to the industry's growing demand for large-scale and high-efficiency mining machinery. Key products include the world's largest 300-ton hybrid electric dump truck, the industry-leading 400-ton super-large mining hydraulic excavator ZE4000G, and the world's first 100-ton mining wide-body dump truck.

Zoomlion's equipment is widely used in construction projects worldwide, delivering stable performance and adaptability in challenging environments such as extreme temperatures, strong winds, and marine conditions. Looking ahead, the Company aims to accelerate the development of smarter, greener infrastructure across global markets.

