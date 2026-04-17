Zoomlion Strengthens Localized Manufacturing and Service Capabilities as Hungary MEWP Factory Begins Operations

TATABÁNYA, Hungary, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Phase I of Zoomlion's Hungary MEWP Intelligent Factory begins operations and Phase II of its German factory project advances, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK) is further strengthening its delivery, spare parts, and service support network across Europe as manufacturers place greater emphasis on supply chain resilience and local responsiveness.

Zoomlion showcases its MEWP products to clients at the Company’s Hungary factory

Strategically located in Tatabánya at the intersection of major highway networks, Zoomlion's Hungary MEWP factory serves as a vital hub linking key logistics routes between Eastern and Western Europe, supporting both local supply and broader regional distribution. It manufactures boom lifts and scissor lifts designed to support stable, efficient product supply for European customers.

As a localized manufacturing base for mobile elevating work platforms, the Hungary factory also strengthens Zoomlion's regional service network by enhancing spare parts availability, technical support, and service responsiveness. The factory is expected to support hundreds of local jobs, while also strengthening collaboration with local supply chain partners, fostering synergy with Hungarian businesses, and cultivating a localized industrial ecosystem through close, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Zoomlion is also advancing this localized approach in Germany. Construction for the Phase II of its German factory project officially kicked off in March 2025. With an investment of over EUR 50 million and a site covering 60,000 square meters, the project is an upgrade to the WILBERT TowerCranes GmbH plant acquired by Zoomlion. Upon completion, it will manufacture tower cranes, truck cranes, and concrete machinery, further strengthening the Company's multi-product local delivery and regional service capabilities in Europe.

Together, these projects reflect Zoomlion's broader effort to build a more resilient overseas network through local manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, and service support. By moving closer to end markets, the Company is enabling faster response times and aligning more closely with regional standards, customer preferences, and application needs in Europe and beyond.

More broadly, Zoomlion continues to integrate globalization with localization across its international operations while diversifying its industrial portfolio. It currently operates 11 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases and over 430 sales and service outlets in more than 170 countries and regions. In 2025, international revenue accounted for 58.56% of the Company's total revenue.

Together, these efforts are strengthening supply chain resilience and supporting Zoomlion's long-term growth in international markets.

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