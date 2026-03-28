Zoomex to Attend EthCC Cannes, Focusing on Industry Dialogue and Infrastructure Development

CANNES, France, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global crypto derivatives exchange Zoomex has announced that it will attend the Hack Seasons Conference on April 1 in Cannes, France. The event, hosted by Metaverse Post, is part of the broader Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) week and is expected to bring together developers, institutional participants, and Web3 infrastructure builders from around the world to discuss industry trends and the evolution of underlying infrastructure.

image1

Engaging in Industry Dialogue, Focusing on Trading Infrastructure

As one of the key annual gatherings within the Ethereum ecosystem, EthCC continues to attract participants from across sectors. Discussions around trading infrastructure, liquidity conditions, and Web3 applications remain central, as the industry explores more efficient and resilient market structures.

Zoomex stated that its participation in related events will primarily focus on engaging with industry peers and monitoring ongoing developments in trading system performance, liquidity structures, and user experience optimization.

Strengthening Core Capabilities in Derivatives Trading

With crypto derivatives trading as its core business, Zoomex continues to build a comprehensive trading ecosystem covering multiple digital assets. The platform currently offers a range of derivatives instruments, including perpetual contracts, supporting diverse multi-asset trading scenarios while aiming to provide a stable trading environment for different types of users.

At the system level, Zoomex's matching engine supports millisecond-level order execution, with a focus on maintaining efficiency and stability under high market volatility. At the same time, streamlined interface design and optimized workflows help reduce operational complexity and improve overall usability.

In terms of foundational infrastructure, Zoomex continues to enhance its account system and asset management mechanisms, including clearly defined withdrawal rules, tiered verification processes, and security audit procedures. These capabilities are increasingly recognized as essential components of platform reliability and transparency across the industry.

Expanding Use Cases Beyond Trading

Beyond trading services, Zoomex is also exploring broader real-world applications for digital assets.

In March 2026, the platform introduced the Zoomex Card, designed to bridge digital assets with everyday payment scenarios. The product supports multi-currency accounts and is compatible with major payment systems such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, enabling everyday spending and fund management use cases.

The platform noted that these initiatives are still evolving and will continue to be refined based on user needs and technological advancements.

Roundtable Participation and Market Perspectives

Fernando, Marketing Director at Zoomex, will participate in a roundtable discussion during the event, exchanging views with industry participants on topics including exchange development, liquidity dynamics, and market structure.

Fernando commented:

"As the market matures, user expectations are shifting from feature abundance toward execution quality and platform stability. Zoomex remains focused on strengthening its core trading capabilities while engaging with the broader industry through events like EthCC to continuously refine its products and services."

Zoomex added that it will continue to advance its presence in both European and global markets through industry engagement, localized partnerships, and ongoing product optimization. Its participation in Cannes marks a continued step forward in its European market strategy.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

For more info: Zoomex Website | X | Telegram | Discord

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944825/image1.jpg