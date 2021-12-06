Zoomd Technologies to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC-PINK: ZMDTF) ("Zoomd" or the "Company"), a leading provider of an online advertising robust marketing platform that focuses on improving customers user acquisition campaigns, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 on the Company's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/zomd/2050420. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC-PINK: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

