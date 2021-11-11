Zoomd Signs agreement with Snapchat and receives Snapchat marketing partner certification

Zoomd becomes certified by Snapchat to allow marketers using Zoomd's self serve, SaaS products to launch, monitor, and optimize user-acquisition campaigns on Snapchat

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported it has signed a formal marketing partner agreement with Snapchat on November 3, 2021 for becoming Snapchat certified marketing partner.

Since its launch in 2011, Snapchat became known for its "mobile-first" social experience. Snapchat places significant emphasis on users interacting with virtual stickers and augmented reality objects. As of July 2021, according to Snapchat's reports, Snapchat had 293 million daily active users worldwide, a 23% growth over a year.

"We are thrilled to be among the few global tech companies that are certified partners and integrated with Snapchat directly via their API, enabling advertisers to easily run campaigns using Snapchat's special ad formats, technology and capabilities, all under the Zoomd's interface," says Ofer Eitan, Zoomd CEO.

With this new marketing partnership, via Zoomd's self-serve products, subscribed advertisers will be afforded the ability to directly track, measure, automate, and optimize Snapchat user-acquisition campaigns on the Zoomd platform. Advertisers can seamlessly run Snapchat campaigns alongside other multiple campaigns across different social channels including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Apple Search, and Google, all from a single dashboard.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

