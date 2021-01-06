Zoomd launches its Intelligent Self-Serve SaaS Campaign Management Platform

Zoomd's self-serve SaaS model enables advertisers to save time by managing their numerous user acquisition campaigns on premium media channels in a clear and transparent manner, under a single united dashboard

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its self-serve SaaS version of its platform, with Tangelo Games, La-Mark, and MuvMobile (a WPP company) being the first three companies on-boarded onto it. The platform, which Zoomd views as a resource- and time-saver for its users in the ad buying and optimization process, units all of a user's advertising campaigns under a single central dashboard and equips advertisers with Zoomd's full user acquisition capabilities across numerous premium digital channels - including the popular platform TikTok. The platform is driven by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and prediction and automation technologies.

The Company is of the view that the year 2020 has accelerated the digital transformation of the marketing world. A Gartner survey of CMOs in Western Europe and the U.S. found that they spent 80 percent of marketing budgets on digital channels and this is likely to rise over the coming years. Zoomd's experience is that many advertisers find themselves spending too much time manually managing campaigns across several channels and losing a portion of their budget to ad fraud and inefficient work. Zoomd's experience suggests that a sizable portion of these issues stem from a lack of transparency and synchronization. Zoomd is taking a leading stance in the movement for more transparency and efficiency with its new SaaS subscription-based model.

Zoomd's new self-served, license-based, SaaS platform allows advertisers, both large and small, to easily and conveniently access, operate, and monitor all user acquisition campaigns themselves, all on a single dashboard. The core objectives of the new platform allows advertisers to spend their budgets more efficiently and effectively. The platform offers a number of premium media channels to advertise on, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitter, Apple Search, and Google - with each channel already incorporating built-in mechanisms to prevent ad fraud. Campaigns across all the channels can be managed succinctly on the unified dashboard, eliminating the need for advertisers to manage the campaign processes separately for each media channel, potentially saving both time and financial resources. Moreover, the platform provides transparency to advertisers on the entire ad buying and placement process for all the media channels and optimizes it by offering suggestions and automated rules on how to reallocate budgets based on campaign performances.

"We are thrilled to add a new license-based model in a software-based world, which was our vision when we decided to take the company public," says Amit Bohensky, Zoomd Chairman and Co-Founder. "With larger digital budgets looming amid the pandemic's continuing, we want to stress the importance of delivering efficiency, something that advertisers of all sizes value when they are running digital campaigns. This is the way of the future, and we are proud to be a part of the movement for transparency and efficiency."

"Zoomd's new SaaS platform puts Tangelo Games on the right track to accomplish the goals we had for user acquisition by providing us total transparency and convenience across the premium global media channels," says Dany Kashti, operating principal at Third Eye Capital and CEO of Tangelo Games Corp. "It's refreshing to see a platform that saves you time and provides the kind of transparency that the industry sorely needs, and we are excited to be one of the pioneers to utilize the new SaaS model."

The Zoomd platform, in its current form, is now available to all sizes of advertisers and advertising agencies that wish to have full transparency and save time in their user acquisition strategies and campaigns. Zoomd expects that more companies will be on-boarded in the coming weeks.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer IN REGARD TO Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Zoomd's ability to successfully grow the number of users using its new SaaS platform and the overall future success of the product offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

ir@zoomd.com

Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

ZOMD@lythampartners.com

Related Links

http://www.zoomd.com



SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.