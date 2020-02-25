Zoom Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Hosted IP Telephony Market with Zoom Phone, its Differentiated Video-centric UCaaS Offering

The Zoom Phone creates upsell and cross-sell opportunities for Zoom as its video conferencing customers seek to streamline vendor relationships and consolidate their multiple cloud services into more tightly integrated communication suites. The new offering also enables Zoom to tap into the rapidly growing and still underpenetrated hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market. As anticipated, Zoom Meetings is creating a strong pull-through for Zoom Phone among existing accounts, which represent the majority of Zoom Phone's current users.

"With its rapid pace of feature release, Zoom Phone is quickly approaching parity with some of the most advanced solutions in the industry. Zoom has also quickly expanded the solution's geographic availability to include Australia, Canada, Ireland, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, and the United States," said Elka Popova Vice President of Research. "Unlike most competitors that use third-party platforms, Zoom uses the same proprietary technology stack to deliver PBX, messaging and conferencing services. Owning the technology stack enables Zoom to innovate more flexibly and address evolving customer and partner needs and deliver services more cost-effectively."

Significantly, all of Zoom Phone's bundles provide access to video, meetings, chat, and free internal calling. Zoom also built in the ability to elevate calls to meetings, integrate Zoom Phone with Salesforce and third-party contact center, support for more than 50 devices, and bring a third-party session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking provider. Zoom also enhanced its architecture to support an active-active design and thus, ensure greater service reliability. It now aims to focus on scalability and manageability, support for global dial plans in hybrid environments with third-party PBXs, and dynamic E911.

"Zoom provides a variety of service options to address specific customer requirements with the right feature set, at the right price. It also understands the importance of security to businesses and therefore, offers TLS 1.2 authentication, SRTP for media encryption, private network peering with carrier partners, and data encryption at rest," noted Popova. "With a compelling and continually expanding feature set, broad geographic availability, strategic service provider partnerships, and the impending launch of a new reseller channel program, Zoom Phone is well positioned to experience accelerated growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

