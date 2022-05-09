Zoom Awarded 2021 Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Leadership Award for Its Powerful and Innovative Communications Tools

Frost & Sullivan's latest research on webinars and virtual events indicates that the game-changing digitization of events has created a heightened demand environment for years to come. By 2025, the number of webinars and virtual events will be 10x over the pre-pandemic level. Customers are increasingly demanding a unified end-to-end platform that meets the full spectrum of needs from online meetings to events of all sizes spanning in-person, virtual and hybrid experiences. Zoom's unified platform for chat, meetings, phone, webinars, and virtual events allows customers to buy and acquire a single platform that meets all their communication needs.

Zoom webinars and events are market leading solutions that offer a rich feature set, reliability, consistency of user experience and the ease of single-platform management. Due to the strength of its platform, Zoom's webinar revenue grew exponentially during the pandemic as Zoom surpassed its closest competitors to become the market share leader in both revenue as well as number of events. Zoom seamlessly integrates with the most popular business apps on the market and its communication tools are trusted by businesses in a wide range of industries such as education, finance, healthcare, corporate management, and federal government.

"Zoom's market leadership position is a clear testament to its unwavering focus on easy to use, high quality, affordable cloud-based events that deliver effortless communication experiences," said Roopam Jain, Vice President of Research, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. "With innovation as a key pillar, today the company offers an end-to-end events portfolio that provides everything event organizers need to build, host, and manage virtual and hybrid events including large sales meetings, unique customer experiences, internal company events, trade shows, and corporate summits."

During the COVID-related shutdowns and travel restrictions, Zoom delivered a viable solution for global companies that were forced to adopt innovative approaches to communicate with their customers, shareholders, partners, and employees. Zoom's competitive pricing, ease of use and rich feature set favored the mass adoption of its platform by millions of businesses worldwide seeking innovative technologies to expand their digital presence and thrive as remote became the norm.

Today, with the growing user demand for easy-to-use virtual events, Zoom continues to significantly expand its market share with for both webinars as well as multi-day multi-track virtual events. With many powerful features such as audience landing and registration pages, event management, networking, virtual booths, chat, live and recorded audio and video streaming, polls, surveys, reporting, analytics, SDKs/APIs, marketing and CRM platform integration, and on-demand post-event access to content and recordings, Zoom is offering customized experiences for virtual trade shows, virtual summits, and virtual career fairs.

In addition, the company is constantly innovating to fulfill the unmet needs of global businesses for sophisticated and customizable digital communication tools.

"Zoom's journey from 2011 to the present day has been a success story. However, it's not resting on its laurels and continues to build its business block by block," noted Jain. "Today, Zoom holds a unique position in the communications world by offering a comprehensive portfolio of cloud services that fully capture the exponential growth opportunities that are emerging in the digital events industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811942/Zoom_Award.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan