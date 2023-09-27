ZoobeTek Leading the Charge Against Mobile Hacking Risks and Quantum Threats

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoobeTek, an innovative software startup specializing in cybersecurity, is bringing the fight to mobile hacking risks and quantum threats with its cutting-edge solution, Coral Remote Access (CRA). This military-grade solution is tailored for organizations that implement Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) or remote work policies.

Securing the mobile future

IT administrators can monitor and analyze the virtual replica of user device without having access to personal data such as contacts and photos in individual smartphones or tablets. Employees can use Digital Twin to interact with different apps for work as well as corporate data in the data center without downloading all those apps and data on their mobile devices.

As digitalization continues at a fast pace globally, there are growing concerns for data breaches and loss of data. Hackers are able to utilize a variety of attacks to pilfer sensitive corporate and personal data, making it vital for everyone to protect themselves. To protect data transmission and storage for smartphones, Mobile Device Management (MDM) and VPN have been adopted by enterprises and organizations. Yet these are far away from an ideal solution to the challenges for mobile security nowadays. ZoobeTek's CRA is designed to improve mobile security by centralizing corporate data and applications on controlled remote servers instead of storing them directly on mobile devices. Leveraging Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) technology, CRA establishes a unified remote environment where all corporate mobile applications operate seamlessly. These applications are streamed in real-time with 4G to end users' smartphones, enabling them to work with sensitive information without the need to download corporate files to their smartphones or tablets.

Utilizing revolutionary cloud-based technology to create a Digital Twin of each device, CRA can further identify cybersecurity and behavioral risks on individual mobile device and block access to corporate resources, all while maintaining user privacy. With built-in admin features, app updates and corporate security policies can be easily implemented within minutes for thousands of devices. CRA solution has been adopted by a telecom group and a government agency in Taiwan for over one year with more than 10,000 online users per day.

"Of course our first priority is to ensure that no confidential information and customer data can be stored at mobile devices of any employee. It is also of great importance to us that employees know the privacy of BYOD devices remains secured and intact. We have found no better products than CRA that meets all our requirements", said one customer.

ZoobeTek is also actively developing cloud services and planning to launch a cloud-based CRA solution with post-quantum end-to-end encryption in 2024.

ZoobeTek's founder & CEO PingHsien Chi added "With our CRA, remote and hybrid work arrangements will become more secure to industries despite the quantum threats while productivity can be ensured without any compromise for security."

Interested parties can learn more about ZoobeTek by visiting the company's website at https://www.zoobetek.com/

About ZoobeTek

Established in 2023 as a spin-off of Industrial Technology Research Institute in Taiwan, ZoobeTek Co., Ltd. is a software company that provides innovative solutions for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) security, zero-trust network access and trade secret protection. The mission of the company is to support customers across various industries in their journey towards remote or hybrid work, making their digital experiences simpler and more secure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219641/IT_administrators_monitor_analyze_virtual_replica_user_device_access_personal.jpg

SOURCE Zoobetek