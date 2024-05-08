Zone & Co Acquires ERP-Native Financial Reporting Provider Solution 7

The acquisition further enables Zone's objective to deliver a wider unified end-to-end experience for finance, accounting and operations professionals

BOSTON and OXFORD, England, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading provider of ERP-native software solutions for the CFO's office, today announces the acquisition of UK-based Solution 7 , the creator of an award-winning financial reporting solution built with full drill down and drill back capabilities, from live ERP data into Microsoft Excel.

"Combining the strengths of Solution 7 and ZoneReporting, customers gain enhanced proficiency to analyze and interrogate their data from a single source of truth when and how they need to, without sacrificing data-integrity," said Hylke Sluis, CTO at Zone & Co. "Linked to Zone's broader platform, Solution 7 will help arm organizations with not only easy access to complex real-time data, but connected business-critical insights that help identify anomalies, trends and position teams to ask questions that drive faster and better decision making across the organization."

"In today's fast-changing market, the need for advanced analytics and reporting is clearer than ever to stay strong and competitive," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co. "Our mission will always be to partner with our customers throughout the ebb and flow of their growth journey, which means our platform of unified end-to-end products will continue to evolve as their needs do. By combining Zone's BI capabilities with Solution 7's financial reporting functionality, we're empowering finance and accounting teams to scale their ERP instances for enhanced flexibility, speed and accuracy in their FP&A processes. I'm confident that the integration of Solution 7 into Zone's global platform will elevate our customer's financial operations, enabling their finance function to deliver even greater impact across the organization."

"The Solution 7 team shares Zone's passion for helping the CFO's office enhance their out-of-the-box ERP functionality with intuitive and seamlessly integrated solutions that can handle unique or complex requirements with ease," said Simon Miles, CEO and founder of Solution 7. "Our uniting forces open up a whole new set of opportunities to deepen and broaden the capabilities of the Zone platform. We will accelerate our ability to bring together real-time data, intelligent automation and intuitive reporting that drives tangible benefits for our customers. From reducing tech debt that drives down technology cost of ownership, to improved decision-making that all come together to help organizations drive higher profitability."

Solution 7's entire UK-based team and global customer base will migrate to Zone as part of the acquisition. The combined company will have over 4,000 customers globally and employees based in hubs across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia.

Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal adviser to Zone, and Osborne Clarke LLP acted as legal advisor to Solution 7.

The full integration of both companies will take a phased approach and is expected to be completed within 2024.

About Zone & Co

Zone is reinventing the way companies approach back-office excellence, empowering finance leaders and their teams to scale and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Our highly flexible platform enhances out-of-the-box ERP capabilities, offering maximum visibility and control over company operations. From complex billing & revenue recognition to AP automation and advanced FP&A reporting, Zone's unified platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP software, adapting precisely to evolving needs. Trusted by over 3,000 customers worldwide, Zone & Co is committed to delivering real-world solutions that deliver tangible results for its customers. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with hubs across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, we're dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise back-office management.

About Solution 7

The Solution 7 award-winning FP&A reporting solution allows finance professionals to create and publish high-quality, complex, real-time management reports, forecasts and financial statements, with full drill down and drill back capabilities, from live ERP data into Microsoft Excel. With customers throughout the USA, Canada, UK, Benelux, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand and 40+ other countries.

