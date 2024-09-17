Zoetis will unveil the first AI-powered cartridge-based haematology analyser, Vetscan OptiCell™, at the London Vet Show, 14-15 November 2024

The cartridge-based haematology analyser offers innovative AI-powered technology for Complete Blood Count analysis, providing reference lab quality accuracy 1 at the point of care

at the point of care The analyser represents significant time, cost and space savings for clinicians with minimal maintenance requirements

LEATHERHEAD, England, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetis Inc., the world's leading animal health company, will give the first preview of its new cartridge-based point-of-care haematology analyser, Vetscan OptiCell™, at the London Vet Show. The AI-powered analyser represents a significant leap forward in technology and offers meaningful time, cost and space savings for veterinary healthcare teams, contributing to better patient outcomes and a more efficient clinic workflow.

Zoetis to Debut AI-Powered Haematology Technology at London Vet Show

Vetscan OptiCell reaffirms Zoetis' longstanding commitment to advancing veterinary medicine through meaningful¸ groundbreaking innovation. The latest addition to Zoetis' suite of diagnostic products and services offers an advanced approach to haematology by utilising cell-focusing and AI-powered classification technology for Complete Blood Count (CBC) analysis, delivering lab quality accuracy1 at the point of care.

Abhay Nayak, President of Global Diagnostics at Zoetis, said: "This latest innovation further strengthens our haematology story, particularly when partnered with Vetscan Imagyst® AI Blood Smear – reinforcing the existing capabilities of Zoetis' Virtual Laboratory portfolio to provide a comprehensive and connected platform."

Dr. Richard Goldstein, DVM, DACVIM, DECVIM-CA, Global Chief Medical Officer and Head of Medical Affairs at Zoetis said: "Vetscan OptiCell delivers high-quality results, enables improved efficiency, and provides a compact footprint. For the first time, we are able to use advanced AI image recognition technology to characterise the blood cells instead of relying on their size or other physical parameters. This is an important step forward for our haematology story, demonstrating Zoetis' devotion to the well-being of animals and those that care for them."

The first public display of the new analyser will be at the London Vet Show, ExCel London, 14-15 November, stand N50. Pre-orders will be available in the UK later this year.

The innovative cartridge-based solution joins Vetscan® HM5 as the second Zoetis Diagnostics haematology analyser available to customers, further expanding the in-clinic capability to count and characterise blood cells. Combined with the pioneering AI-powered Vetscan Imagyst analyser, the state-of-the-art suite of products and services is defining the future of veterinary diagnostics.

Supported by the Virtual Laboratory's integrated network of board-certified specialists, this portfolio provides world-leading pathology expertise at the fingertips of veterinary professionals and delivers deep insights to elevate patient care.

For more information about OptiCell, visit https://www.zoetisdiagnostics.co.uk/opticell

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

