ZNSHINE supplies 100MW pv modules for DEWA projects in Dubai

CHANGZHOU, China, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Znshine PV tech, a tier one Chinese solar module manufacturer, is proud to announce the signature of a 100MW solar module supply agreement with Etihad Energy services as a result of participation of Znshine in the tender launched by DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) in January. "We are proud to have won this tender and thankful for the trust the whole team has put in us, in particular Mr Ali Mohammed Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad Energy Services, who honored us with his visit to our factory in China," said Mr William Wang, Ceo of Znshine.

Mr Ali Mohammed Al Jassim explained that the modules will be used in various projects as part of Shams Dubai, the leading initiative that supports the vision of the government to make Dubai one of the most sustainable cities in the world; it also supports diversifying the energy mix by promoting the use of clean and renewable energy sources to build a sustainable future for the Emirate.

Znshine solar modules will be used on the rooftop of villas in the Emirate.

These villas are part of a project by DEWA and Etihad Esco, who are seeking to execute multibillion-dollar worth of projects that will generate millions of energy savings from retrofitting and solar rooftop deployment by 2030.

"Znshine has been focusing on the Middle East since 2018 and wants to play a major role in accompanying the region's ambitious roadmap to sustainability; the 100Mw supply agreement is a major achievement for us in the Middle East and we hope that this is the first of many more to come," said Mrs Joumana Hosri CEO of Sacotel Znshine Middle East the joint venture company between Sacotel and Znshine.

"Zhshine's competitive advantage is the graphene coating that gives Znshine modules a self-clean feature," Mrs Joumana HOSRI added.

Mr Mario Farina Solar Director at Etihad Esco believes that the graphene coating could be very useful in the UAE climate where dust and sand deposit affect the efficiency of the modules.

Znshine aims to provide a mix of single glass modules and double glass modules to this 100 MW as the double glass modules are more suitable for the high-rise buildings. Delivery of the first batches has started on schedule.

SOURCE ZNShine Solar