ZIXI DEPLOYS IN AWS MARKETPLACE

WALTHAM, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, and provider of the award winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) today announced that the company is building on its existing work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by launching in AWS Marketplace . The SDVP and Zixi ZEN Master control plane are now available for procurement, with the incremental benefit of purchasing Zixi services through AWS Marketplace counting against AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments , supporting cost efficiencies, streamlining budgets and simplifying purchasing when provisioning Zixi's market leading live video solutions with AWS.

AWS Media Services offer cloud-scale live video ingest and distribution capabilities, and as an AWS Partner, Zixi delivers unrivaled stream security, performance and reliability. AWS Elemental MediaConnect customers can subscribe to Zixi ZEN Master in AWS Marketplace for live video route orchestration, delivery assurance, video and connection security, latency management, quality analysis, performance reporting and operational visibility across AWS MediaConnect flows. For customers that need to extend live media workflows to include the full suite of capabilities available in the SDVP, Zixi now offers it via the AWS Marketplace private offers, within their AWS EDP commitments, allowing customers to retain full control to negotiate custom pricing based on their own objectives and commitments while retaining a direct vendor relationship with Zixi.

ZEN Master adds workflow flexibility, layered stream health visibility, stream analysis across audio-video-network parameters with reporting and automation routines that enhance the robust stability of the AWS Elemental MediaConnect service and the observability of AWS resources, applications, and services using Amazon CloudWatch data. ZEN Master already provides media companies and service providers visibility to multiple layers of telemetry with the architectural flexibility to orchestrate and interoperate with other systems and infrastructures at regional and global scale. Recent additional integrations have extended ZEN Master to include support for more sophisticated AWS Media Services workflows, enabling ZEN Master to seamlessly manage live video delivery through AWS Elemental MediaLive for advanced processing, including transcoding and stream packaging optimized for OTT video services. ZEN Master is integrated with AWS Elemental Link devices, enabling operational control and management. AWS Elemental Link delivers effortless live video contribution to AWS leveraging Zixi protocol to automatically and continuously optimize live video quality to maximize the capabilities of the connected IP network. ZEN Master also delivers integration support and operational visibility for uncompressed AWS CDI/JPEG-XS flows, ensuring end-to-end visibility throughout the live video contribution, production and delivery chain.

The SDVP on AWS unlocks support for more devices, protocols and formats for IP video delivery using the industry leading Zixi protocol, as well as built-in support for 17 other leading delivery protocols including RTP, RTP w/FEC, RIST, SRT, RTMP, WebRTC, HLS and others. The SDVP provisions live video routes in any AWS region, as well as connecting to hybrid cloud or on-prem resources. Continuously optimized congestion and network aware stream management supports ultra-low latency (>300ms) live video routes that dynamically adjust to changing packet loss and stream jitter without losing video information. The SDVP includes advanced video processing with customizable packaging, multiplexing and program mapping features. Unmatched performance is achieved with bandwidth optimized live stream bonding and industry leading hitless failover across any channel configuration and IP infrastructure. The SDVP also includes access to the Intelligent Data Platform (IDP), leveraging trained AI/ML analysis with predictive Zixi Health Score and performance anomaly detection across enormous volumes of telemetry data automating incident detection and report generation, enabling customizable and shareable RCA reporting including Zixi Blast Radius impacts analysis.

"Deploying in AWS Marketplace provides our mutual customers with very flexible pricing and everything on a single bill," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "With private offers that shorten procurement cycles while maintaining the direct relationship with the vendor it has benefits for vendor and customer alike."

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 15+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 350+ OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 media customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

