Zitec Named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Social Impact -- EMEA

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zitec, a nearshoring software engineering partner to European businesses, announced receiving the 2024 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Social Impact in EMEA.

Zitec was named among a global field of Google Cloud partners at Google Cloud Next'24. Known for crafting quality software products and delivering impactful digital projects, the company won for consistently making social responsibility a part of "life at Zitec", with meaningful outcomes.

Two landmark projects clinched Zitec's award.

Cei1024.ro was born when Zitec started the first office blood drive in Romania, partnering with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center to tackle the country's blood shortage. Seven years later in 2023, office blood drives have become a Romanian norm, mobilising over 70 companies, nearly 6,000 donors, and saving 18,000 lives to date.

In the same year, Daruieste Viata successfully completed the first children's hospital, built entirely from donations and corporate sponsorships. The NGO's success was due in part to a website revamp by Zitec on Google Cloud to handle fundraising campaign peaks.

"Our website is one of our most important fundraising tools. It was crucial for us to have a strong infrastructure and cost-effective tools that could help us focus on the most important things - the reform of the Romanian healthcare system," said Mihaela Pintilie, Project Manager, Daruieste Viata.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Zitec as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognise their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

"We are deeply honoured and thank Google for their recognition of Zitec's social commitments with this award. Initiatives such as cei1024.ro and Daruieste Viata are very dear to our hearts as they underscore Zitec's unwavering belief in leveraging technology for good as much as for growth. As a premium partner of Google Cloud, we hope our continued efforts together will enable more communities to foster sustainable development using technology," said Alex Lapusan, Zitec CEO and Founding Partner.

About Zitec

Zitec is a nearshoring custom software and digital transformation partner to European multinational companies. Its digital products and projects have expedited operational efficiencies, cost-savings and new revenue gains, while delivering development and production predictability in over 30 countries.