Zippo x NRG Chicago Huntsmen HeatBank 9s Revealed

The Chicago Huntsmen team have worked with Zippo to create a selection of three limited edition HeatBank designs that champion some of the best players in the game. The Be The Hunter HeatBank model features the names of all five Chicago Huntsmen, and the NRG globe logo from the team's apparel collection. Fans can also choose between a black or silver design with each player's name and the exemplar NRG logo.

Trying to game with cold hands isn't easy! Hand temperature can mean the difference between a team kill and a total wipe. Cold hands reduce reaction times, decrease dexterity and cause stiffness. Gamers have traditionally burned through countless disposable hand warmers during their gaming sessions, however, the HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer offers a reusable and reliable way to keep performance and power optimized for up to nine hours.

The HeatBank 9s also doubles as a portable charger, powering mobile devices such as headsets, gaming controllers, phones, and portable game devices, so gamers can focus on their performance and not their battery life. With six levels of heat intensity, dual-sided heat and an ergonomic design, the HeatBank 9s is the perfect gaming power product for priming your hands and devices to clinch ultimate victory.

The Illinois-based team – consisting of esports stars Seth "Scump" Abner; Matthew "FormaL" Piper; Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson; Dylan "Envoy" Hannon; and Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson – are just weeks away from the grand finale of their bid to become victors of the Call of Duty League 2020. And these teams know (just like any gamer) that split seconds could mean the difference between victory and defeat. NRG's Chicago Huntsmen will be equipped with Zippo Rechargeable HeatBanks to keep their hands warm and moving fast.

The collection will be available to pre-order through each of the player's Twitch pages from September until the end of January 2021 – with each of the new designs costing £49.95 For more information, and to view the Zippo HeatBank collection, visit http://www.zippogaming.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1230190/Zippo_HeatBank.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165481/Zippo_Logo.jpg

