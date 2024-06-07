ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino now seeks acquisitions in the US and Asia to increase distribution power

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino, a global direct sales company from Scandinavia pioneering personalized nutrition and preventative health, is actively pursuing acquisitions across the US and Asia to enhance their business strategy for sustainable, profitable growth.

CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen reveals that their primary targets of interest are focused on increased distribution power, with product portfolios within dietary supplements being an added bonus.

We are mainly looking to maintain sustainable, profitable growth by accessing new markets to leverage our product portfolio within new consumer areas, says Dag Bergheim Pettersen . This will allow our Partners to keep building locally while growing globally.

The United States accounts for Zinzino's third largest market share today and is also the leading direct sales market in the world, two decisive factors for why Zinzino is now actively looking to gain more traction in the US. Dag Bergheim Pettersen and his team have not set any specific geographic preferences within the US and are scouting targets on their own, drawing on their large network of contacts without taking financial advice to conduct the search. Dag Bergheim Pettersen does his own M&A advisory, with the aid of external lawyers and accountants on a deal-by-deal basis.

We are also looking at expanding to Japan , South Korea , and Indonesia and we are considering acquisitions in these markets too. Targets in the Philippines , where we are already present, are also of interest, the CEO concludes.

Zinzino typically finances its' acquisitions via a combination of upfront and earnout payments, often paying in cash and shares. Dag Bergheim Pettersen explains that the size of potential acquisitions depends on the deal structure. In May of this year, Zinzino announced the acquisition of assets from the Luxembourg-based, direct sales company Xelliss at a fixed purchase price of EUR 2M, with a conditional additional purchase price of up to EUR 8M.

This deal size is right in Zinzino's sweet spot, Dag Bergheim Pettersen said. The Xelliss sales force will create particular strength for us in France , a market we entered several years ago, but where we have not yet managed to create enough traction.

Similarly, Zinzino acquired the Swiss based direct sales company Enhanzz in the spring of 2022, which is now an innovative force driving the DACH region.

Pioneering test-based nutrition

Zinzino is a global health tech company aiming to become a world leader in preventative health by offering individualized solutions to combat lifestyle-related conditions. The company's extensive product portfolio includes a range of omega, immune, restore, and gut health supplements scientifically proven to help balance, restore and support the body. It also features a biotech skincare range and weight management products. To ensure the supplements are tailored to individual needs, Zinzino offers three different home health tests for personal fatty acid profiling, current vitamin D and long-term blood sugar levels combined with a lifestyle assessment. The blood sample analysis is performed in strict confidentiality by the world leader in dried blood spot testing, independently managed to guarantee accurate and unbiased results. Zinzino's in-house scientists and nutritional experts then review the individual results before offering tailored recommendations on how to reach personal health goals with healthy habits, exercise and supplementation.

CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen explains that Zinzino is currently present in 47 markets globally and the products are shipped to more than 100 countries worldwide.

Our competitors include Norwegian Möller's Tran, California -headquartered Nordic Naturals, and Texas -based Everlywell, which also carries health tests in their portfolio, says Dag Bergheim Pettersen .

Zinzino is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with a market cap of SEK 2.7bn (EUR 230m). The company reported a total revenue of SEK 1.8bn with an operating profit of SEK 209m in 2023, up from total revenue of SEK 1.4bn with an operating profit of SEK 87m in 2022.

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino



