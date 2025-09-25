ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ZINZINO ACQUIRES TRUVY TO INCREASE DISTRIBUTION CAPACITY IN NORTH AMERICA, LATIN AMERICA, AND SOUTH KOREA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a press release dated September 5, 2025, Zinzino announced its letter of intent to acquire the North American direct sales company, Truvy. Zinzino has today completed the acquisition process and thereby acquired the rights to Truvy's distributor database and associated customer register, inventory, and IP rights. In addition to the assets, 100% of the shares in Truvy's South Korean subsidiary have been acquired to accelerate the establishment process and increase distribution power in the country.

This is another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans, which focus on improving personal health and well-being on a global level with innovative biotechnology and a groundbreaking product portfolio marketed through direct sales.

Truvy is a global direct sales company in the health segment, operating in North America, Latin America, and South Korea. Its brand portfolio offers a range of innovative products in the areas of health and weight loss.

The business has a total annual turnover of approximately USD 12 million. The collaboration with Zinzino is expected to add growth through the synergies that arise in the joint networks, combined with Zinzino's test-based product concept. Profitability through the transactions will thus be able to develop well by utilizing Zinzino's existing technical platform and organization.

Upon completion, Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of USD 4 million, 100% of which will be settled through newly issued Zinzino shares. In addition, there will be additional purchase prices based on future sales development, which are estimated to amount to USD 4 million but could reach a maximum of USD 16 million. The additional purchase price will also be settled in full with newly issued Zinzino shares.

A visionary mindset, a tech-first perspective, test-based nutrition at the cellular level, and a strong position to capitalize on current trends will form the basis of the partnership with Truvy. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, and the asset acquisitions of Zurvita, Valentus, Ecosystem, and Bode Pro in 2025, Zinzino has been looking for further investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets, and leverage its product portfolio in new consumer areas.

"Individual advice and tailor-made solutions are the future, and not just in health and wellness," say Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino, and David Brown, CEO and co-founder of Truvy. "We are delighted to have taken the next step and are now well-equipped to drive the modern, personalized shopping experience forward through direct sales."

