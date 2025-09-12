ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ZINZINO ACQUIRES BODĒ PRO TO INCREASE DISTRIBUTION POWER IN NORTH AMERICA AND JAPAN

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino has today acquired the rights to the distributor database and associated customer register, inventory, and IP rights of US-based direct sales company Bodē Pro through an asset acquisition. This is another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans, which focus on improving personal health and well-being on a global level with innovative biotechnology and a groundbreaking product portfolio marketed through direct sales.

Bodē Pro is a global direct sales company in the health segment, operating primarily in North America and Japan. Its brand portfolio offers a range of innovative products in the health and wellness sector.

The business has a total annual turnover of approximately USD 7 million. The collaboration with Zinzino is expected to add growth through the synergies that arise in the joint networks, combined with Zinzino's test-based product concept and Bodē Pro's innovative product range. Profitability through the transactions will thus be able to develop well by utilizing Zinzino's existing technical platform and organization.

The partnership will also accelerate Zinzino's expansion in Japan, one of the most sought-after markets in the direct sales industry. Approximately 55% of Bodē Pro's total revenue currently comes from the Japanese market.

According to the asset purchase agreement, Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of USD 2 million upon completion, of which 50% will be settled through newly issued Zinzino shares. In addition, there will be a deferred purchase price of USD 0.4 million and additional purchase prices based on future sales development, which at maximum outcome may amount to USD 3.6 million. The additional purchase price shall be settled in full with newly issued Zinzino shares. The cash portion of the purchase price shall be paid from the company's own cash reserves.

A visionary mindset, tech-first perspective, test-based nutrition at the cellular level, and a strong position to capitalize on current trends will form the basis of the partnership with Ecosystem. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, and the asset acquisitions of Zurvita, Valentus, and Ecosystem in 2025, Zinzino has been looking for additional investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets, and leverage its product portfolio in new consumer areas.

"Individualized advice and tailored solutions are the future, and not just in health and wellness," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. Together with BK Boreyko, CEO and founder of Bodē Pro, we have many years of combined industry experience and everything it takes to drive the modern, personalized shopping experience through direct sales.

Bodē Pro's clinically studied product formulations will now integrate into the Zinzino portfolio. "Every great leader's responsibility is to place their team in the best environment for growth and success. In my 25 years as a CEO, in today's marketplace, there's not a better opportunity than Zinzino to accomplish that!' says Boreyko. "I started in this industry as a field leader and I'm excited to get back to that since it's what I love the most about this industry."

For more information, please contact:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-acquires-boda-pro-to-increase-distribution-power-in-north-america-and-japa,c4233892

The following files are available for download: