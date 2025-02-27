ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): YEAR-END REPORT 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

INCREASED SHARE DIVIDEND AFTER A STRONG END OF THE YEAR

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 713.5 (527.9) million, corresponding to 35% (23%) growth compared to the same period last year. In local currencies, revenues increased for the fourth quarter by 37% compared to the the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to SEK 72.9 (71.3) million and the EBITDA margin was 10.2%(13.5%). During the quarter, Zinzino entered into an agreement to DIP-finance US-based Zurvita's Chapter 11 proceedings, which meant that the asset acquisition of Zurvita's assets with associated distributor and customer database could be completed after the end of 2024. Through the acquisition, Zinzino consolidates its position in North America and adds further growth in the region.

For the full year 2024, total revenues amounted to SEK 2,207.8 (1,766.4) million, corresponding to 25% (22%) growth compared to the previous year. EBITDA amounted to SEK 250.7 (240.6) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.4% (13.6%). As the financial targets for the year were both achieved and exceeded, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025 a dividend of SEK 4.00 (3.00) per share for the financial year of 2024.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

- Total revenue amounted to SEK 713.5 (527.9) million, corresponding to a growth of 35% (23%)

- Gross profit amounted to SEK 218.4 (202.0) million and the gross profit margin was 30.6% (38.3%)

- EBITDA amounted to SEK 72.9 (71.3) million and EBITDA margin was 10.2% (13.5%)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 179.8 (30.4) million

- Enters agreement to DIP-finance US-based Zurvita's Chapter 11 proceedings

JANUARY-DECEMBER

- Total revenues amounted to SEK 2,207.8 (1,766.4) million, corresponding to a growth of 25% (22%)

- Gross profit amounted to SEK 732.5 (648.0) million and the gross profit margin was 33.2% (36.7%)

- EBITDA amounted to SEK 250.7 (240.6) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.4% (13.6%)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 309.1 (246.1) million

- Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 463.1 (321.2) million

- Zinzino's Board of Directors proposes a dividend to shareholders of SEK 4.00 (3.00) per share for the financial year 2024, corresponding to a total of SEK 139.3 (102.7) million before any dilution through the exercise of options until the Annual General Meeting

For more information, please contact:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700 , www.zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com



Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com



Certified Adviser:

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08:00 on 27 February 2025.

