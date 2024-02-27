ZINZINO AB (PUBL): YEAR END REPORT 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AFTER STRONG RESULTS IN 2023, ZINZINO PROPOSES AN INCREASED DIVIDEND TO SEK 3

Revenues during the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 527.9 (429.3) million, which corresponded to 23% (7%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA result increased to SEK 71.3 (40.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 13.5% (9.5%). As before, behind the margin improvement are primarily changes in the sales mix, efficiencies and economies of scale. During the quarter, the company changed Certified Adviser to Carnegie Investment Bank AB and introduced a new customer loyalty program. After the end of the year, a strategic partnership was entered in Europe with the North American direct sales company ACN, which also invested in 149,468 Zinzino B shares via a directed new issue of SEK 10.4 million.

For the full year 2023, total revenues amounted to SEK 1,766.4 (1,443.1) million, which corresponded to 22% (5%) growth compared to the previous year. EBITDA amounted to SEK 240.6 (112.1) million and the EBITDA margin to 13.6% (7.8%). Since the year's financial goals were both achieved and exceeded, the board proposes to the annual general meeting on 27 May 2024 a dividend of SEK 3.00 (1.75) per share for the financial year 2023.

OCTOBER - DECEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 527.9 (429.3) million, which corresponded to a growth of 23% (7%)

(429.3) million, which corresponded to a growth of 23% (7%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 202.0 (149.8) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 38.3% (34.9%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 71.3 (40.8) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.5% (9.5%)

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 30.4 (7.7) million

JANUARY-DECEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 1,766.4 (1,443.1) million, which corresponded to a growth of 22% (5%)

(1,443.1) million, which corresponded to a growth of 22% (5%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 648.0 (465.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 36.7% (32.3%)

(465.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 36.7% (32.3%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 240.6 (112.1) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.6% (7.8%)

(112.1) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.6% (7.8%) Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 246,1 (42.9) million

(42.9) million Zinzino's board proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 3.00 (1.75) per share for the financial year 2023, corresponding to a total of SEK 102.7 (59.3) million before possible dilution until the AGM

(1.75) per share for the financial year 2023, corresponding to a total of (59.3) million before possible dilution until the AGM Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 321.2 (161.9) million

For more information please contact:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 on 27 February 2024.

