ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Share subscription due to warrants

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 12,000 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 672,000.

In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2023, 30,000 B shares have been subscribed. The price per share amounted to SEK 63 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 1,890,000.

The total number of B shares increased by 42,000 to 31,206,148. The total number of shares after the increase was 36,319,540. The dilution amounted to 0.12 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,631,954.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

