ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to warrants

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting decided on 2020-05-15, 751,617 B shares have been subscribed. The price per share was SEK 45 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised by SEK 33,822,765.

In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 150,214 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 8,411,984.

In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 35,000 shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:2). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 1,960,000.

The total number of B shares increased by 936,831 to 30,650,635. The total number of shares after the increase was 35,764,027. The dilution amounted to 2.62 per cent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,576,402.70.

