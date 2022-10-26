ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to directed offset issue

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2022, 94,316 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment by offsetting the claim to Kenneth Koh and 63,969 new Zinzino B shares with payment by offsetting the claim to Enhanzz AG. Both transactions are linked to respective acquisitions.

The number of B shares increased by a total of 158,285 to 28,747,171. The total number of shares after the increase amounted to 33,860,563. The dilution amounted to 0.47 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,386,056.30.

