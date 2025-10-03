Zinzino AB (publ.): Preliminary Sales Report Q3 2025
03 Oct, 2025, 07:11 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased 48% in Q3, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September 2025 for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 53 % and amounted to SEK 273.5 (178.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.7 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 50% to SEK 277.2 (184..5) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 54 % in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 777.3 (504.4) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 48% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 786.7 (532.8) million.
Accumulated revenue for January – September 2025 increased by 54% to SEK 2,304.9 (1,494.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
25-Sep
|
24-Sep
|
Change
|
Q3 2025
|
Q3 2024
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.5
|
25.4
|
4 %
|
79.6
|
72.5
|
10 %
|
235.1
|
214.0
|
10 %
|
Central Europe
|
93.8
|
48.7
|
93 %
|
242.8
|
138.6
|
75 %
|
657.9
|
394.4
|
67 %
|
East Europe
|
29.4
|
28.3
|
4 %
|
89.7
|
88.3
|
2 %
|
276.2
|
279.9
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
50.1
|
38.0
|
32 %
|
137.2
|
104.2
|
32 %
|
399.2
|
264.5
|
51 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.9
|
7.2
|
24 %
|
28.6
|
21.9
|
31 %
|
85.3
|
69.4
|
23 %
|
North America
|
41.3
|
20.3
|
103 %
|
129.8
|
52.6
|
147 %
|
382.1
|
134.0
|
185 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
21.6
|
9.6
|
125 %
|
63.7
|
22.3
|
186 %
|
212.7
|
47.5
|
348 %
|
Africa
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
58 %
|
5.8
|
4.0
|
46 %
|
16.0
|
10.9
|
47 %
|
Zinzino
|
273.5
|
178.7
|
53 %
|
777.3
|
504.4
|
54 %
|
2264.5
|
1414.6
|
60 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
3.7
|
5.8
|
-36 %
|
9.4
|
28.4
|
-67 %
|
40.4
|
79.7
|
-49 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
277.2
|
184.5
|
50 %
|
786.7
|
532.8
|
48 %
|
2304.9
|
1494.3
|
54 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
