Zinzino AB (publ.): Preliminary Sales Report Q3 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 48% in Q3, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September 2025 for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 53 % and amounted to SEK 273.5 (178.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.7 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 50% to SEK 277.2 (184..5) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 54 % in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 777.3 (504.4) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 48% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 786.7 (532.8) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – September 2025 increased by 54% to SEK 2,304.9 (1,494.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:
 

Regions, mSEK

25-Sep

24-Sep

Change

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

26.5

25.4

4 %

79.6

72.5

10 %

235.1

214.0

10 %

Central Europe

93.8

48.7

93 %

242.8

138.6

75 %

657.9

394.4

67 %

East Europe

29.4

28.3

4 %

89.7

88.3

2 %

276.2

279.9

-1 %

South & West Europe

50.1

38.0

32 %

137.2

104.2

32 %

399.2

264.5

51 %

The Baltics

8.9

7.2

24 %

28.6

21.9

31 %

85.3

69.4

23 %

North America

41.3

20.3

103 %

129.8

52.6

147 %

382.1

134.0

185 %

Asia-Pacific

21.6

9.6

125 %

63.7

22.3

186 %

212.7

47.5

348 %

Africa

1.9

1.2

58 %

5.8

4.0

46 %

16.0

10.9

47 %

Zinzino

273.5

178.7

53 %

777.3

504.4

54 %

2264.5

1414.6

60 %

Faun Pharma

3.7

5.8

-36 %

9.4

28.4

-67 %

40.4

79.7

-49 %

Zinzino Group

277.2

184.5

50 %

786.7

532.8

48 %

2304.9

1494.3

54 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

