ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 22% in Q3, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 177.8 (148.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 183.6 (158.2) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 503.9 (413.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 22 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 531.9 (436.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – September 2024 increased by 21% to SEK 1493.5 (1238.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 24-Sep 23-Sep Change Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 25.0 25.5 -2 % 72.0 72.3 0 % 213.6 217.1 -2 % Central Europe 48.8 37.0 32 % 138.7 111.8 24 % 394.5 303.0 30 % East Europe 28.1 31.9 -12 % 88.1 94.3 -7 % 279.7 281.3 -1 % South & West Europe 38.1 26.4 44 % 104.3 68.7 52 % 264.6 180.2 47 % The Baltics 7.2 8.3 -13 % 22.0 24.1 -9 % 69.5 66.8 4 % North America 20.3 14.5 40 % 52.6 28.7 83 % 134.0 67.8 98 % Asia-Pacific 9.1 3.7 146 % 21.8 11.0 98 % 47.1 41.0 15 % Africa 1.2 1.0 20 % 3.9 2.9 36 % 10.8 10.0 8 % Zinzino 177.8 148.3 20 % 503.5 413.8 22 % 1413.8 1167.2 21 % Faun Pharma 5.8 9.9 -41 % 28.4 23.1 23 % 79.7 71.3 12 % Zinzino Group 183.6 158.2 16 % 531.9 436.9 22 % 1493.5 1238.5 21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q3-2024,c4046818

The following files are available for download: