ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2024
03 Oct, 2024, 14:20 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 22% in Q3, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 177.8 (148.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 183.6 (158.2) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 503.9 (413.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 22 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 531.9 (436.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January – September 2024 increased by 21% to SEK 1493.5 (1238.5) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
24-Sep
|
23-Sep
|
Change
|
Q3 2024
|
Q3 2023
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
25.0
|
25.5
|
-2 %
|
72.0
|
72.3
|
0 %
|
213.6
|
217.1
|
-2 %
|
Central Europe
|
48.8
|
37.0
|
32 %
|
138.7
|
111.8
|
24 %
|
394.5
|
303.0
|
30 %
|
East Europe
|
28.1
|
31.9
|
-12 %
|
88.1
|
94.3
|
-7 %
|
279.7
|
281.3
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
38.1
|
26.4
|
44 %
|
104.3
|
68.7
|
52 %
|
264.6
|
180.2
|
47 %
|
The Baltics
|
7.2
|
8.3
|
-13 %
|
22.0
|
24.1
|
-9 %
|
69.5
|
66.8
|
4 %
|
North America
|
20.3
|
14.5
|
40 %
|
52.6
|
28.7
|
83 %
|
134.0
|
67.8
|
98 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
9.1
|
3.7
|
146 %
|
21.8
|
11.0
|
98 %
|
47.1
|
41.0
|
15 %
|
Africa
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
20 %
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
36 %
|
10.8
|
10.0
|
8 %
|
Zinzino
|
177.8
|
148.3
|
20 %
|
503.5
|
413.8
|
22 %
|
1413.8
|
1167.2
|
21 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5.8
|
9.9
|
-41 %
|
28.4
|
23.1
|
23 %
|
79.7
|
71.3
|
12 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
183.6
|
158.2
|
16 %
|
531.9
|
436.9
|
22 %
|
1493.5
|
1238.5
|
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
